Back to basics: Haynes helping Hartselle return to its roots

Sep. 21—HARTSELLE — For the past two years, Hartselle football has been known for its explosive offenses.

With playmakers all over the field, the Tigers averaged 41 points per game in both 2021 and 2022.

However, while that's all well and good, that's not what a traditional Hartselle team looks like. At its roots, the Tigers have always relied on lockdown defense to bring success against teams that usually have more size, speed and athleticism than they do.

"We're not usually going to be as explosive as we've been the past two years. Guys like Izayah (Fletcher) and Eli (Tidwell) are special, they don't grow on trees around here," said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore. "Our recipe for success is by protecting the ball, taking advantage of opportunities and playing great defense."

It's not like the Tigers' defense was bad the last two seasons. In 2021, Hartselle gave up 17 points per game in 11 games and in 2022 they allowed 18.2 per game in 13 games.

A lot of teams would take those stats, but for the Tigers, it wasn't good enough.

"It's been really important to us to kind of get back to that championship level of playing defense," senior linebacker Jake Haynes. "That's a tradition here, and Hartselle's a very tradition rich school."

So far, it's mission accomplished.

Through four games, Hartselle is giving up just nine points per game, but even that doesn't tell the whole story. In the season opener against Austin, the Tigers allowed 21 points in the first half. In the 14 quarters since, they've allowed only eight points (Austin scored a second half touchdown on a fumble recovery).

"That first half we started slow. We weren't clean, had some penalties and busted assignments," Haynes said. "The way we've bounced back, put that behind us and pushed forward, I think it showed us a lot about ourselves."

Haynes has been a crucial part of the defense for a while now. In 2022 he led the Tigers with 120 tackles. This year he's leading the team again with 27 tackles, which is tied with sophomore Cole Miles.

Haynes impact on the defense doesn't just show up on the state sheet though. As a senior returning starter, he's taken on a bigger role in the defense, both as a leader and as the defensive play caller.

"The importance he has to how good we are on defense can't be overstated," Moore said. "First, he's our quarterback on defense, he makes sure everyone is where they're supposed to be. We've had a couple games so far where we took him out to get some young guys experienced and you could just see the drop off in communication."

"Then you get to his leadership," Moore added. "He's such a great leader because he does everything the right way. The best compliment I can give him is he's the kind of guy I hope my kids grow up to be like."

A chip on the shoulder

Coming into 2023, the defense felt like it had a lot to prove after the way the 2022 season ended.

Before its state quarterfinals matchup at Mountain Brook last November, Hartselle had allowed more than 26 points only once. Against the Spartans, the Tigers gave up 49 points, allowing touchdowns on Mountain Brook's first seven drives of the game.

"We were devastated by that loss. They were really good, but we didn't play well on defense." said Moore. "But I think some good came from it. We're better in the box this year, which is where we got beat in that game. I also think that game allowed guys like Jake to see, if we want to get a championship type game, this is what your level of performance has to be"

That game created a chip on the defense's shoulder that the Tigers have carried into this season.

"That game created some doubt that we couldn't reach the same level that Hartselle defenses normally have been. I feel like we've risen to the challenge, and I think we're better than we were last year," Haynes said.

—

A chance to prove it

Hartselle's performance through four games is nothing to be scoffed at, but the quality of the opponents hasn't been top notch either.

While the Tigers have allowed just eight points combined to Jackson-Olin, Cullman and Columbia, those teams are a combined 2-10.

The schedule gets a lot harder going forward, as Hartselle's next four games (Gadsden City, Oxford, Muscle Shoals and Athens) are against teams with a combined 14-2 record.

If Hartselle indeed has a lockdown defense on par with the type that helped the Tigers win the 5A state championship in 2011, the upcoming stretch will tell the tale.

"These next four will be the toughest games we will play. This is an opportunity for us to prove what we can do," Haynes said.

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2