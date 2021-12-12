Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    1/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Heisman trophy finalist, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    2/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Heisman trophy finalist, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    4/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    5/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, center, poses for a photograph with his mom Julie, left, and father Craig, right, after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    6/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, center, poses for a photograph with his mom Julie, left, and father Craig, right, after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Heisman Trophy finalist Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speaks during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    7/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Heisman Trophy finalist Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speaks during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Heisman Trophy finalists Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, speaks alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    8/8

    Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

    Heisman Trophy finalists Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, speaks alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Heisman trophy finalist, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for a photograph after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, center, poses for a photograph with his mom Julie, left, and father Craig, right, after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Heisman Trophy finalist Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speaks during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Heisman Trophy finalists Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, speaks alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during a news conference before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back.

Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.

''This is amazing,'' said Young, dressed in all black with a sparkling diamond chain around his neck, as he started his acceptance speech.

He thanked his father, Craig, for being his ''best friend,'' his mother, Julie, for ''always having my back,'' and his offensive line for ''protecting me.''

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (78, 954).

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962.

A year after former teammate DeVonta Smith won the Heisman, Young received 83% of total points available, the seventh highest among 87 winners. He was named on 90% of all ballots, also the seventh highest in Heisman history.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns this season, leading No 1 Alabama to a Southeastern Conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defending national champion Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

Young is Alabama's fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban. Only four schools have won more: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern California each have won seven.

The other schools to have Heisman winners in consecutive years are Yale (1936-37), Army (1945-46), Southern California (2004-05) - though Reggie Bush's 2005 victory was later vacated - and Oklahoma (2017-18).

Running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were Alabama's first two Heisman winners and Smith, a receiver, was No. 3 last year.

It seemed only a matter of time before a Tide quarterback took one home. Saban's Alabama dynasty has evolved into QB U.

Young, a sophomore, stepped into the starting role held by Mac Jones last year and Tua Tagovailoa the two seasons prior. Both are starting in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the draft.

''It was big for me understanding the quarterback tradition and the standard that was being a quarterback at the University of Alabama,'' Young said. ''It was important for me to live up to that, to meet that standard.''

Tagovailoa was the Heisman runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in 2018 and then finished 10th in the voting in 2019, a season cut short by injury.

Jones put up even better numbers than Tagovailoa in 2020, but settled for third in the Heisman voting behind his favorite receiver, Smith, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Then came Young, the five-star recruit from Southern California, who was Jones' lightly used back-up last year.

Leading an inexperienced offense that was replacing a mountain of NFL talent, Young wasn't afforded the luxury of growing into the job.

''A lot of the other teams that we've had have been older, with lots of really good players and the quarterback didn't need to be the focal point that Bryce had to be on this team this year,'' Saban said.

Young showed immediately he was up to the task. He threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns in his starting debut against Miami to begin the season, but it was the way he finished that won him the Heisman.

The race appeared mostly up for grabs heading into November. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, who finished sixth, Stroud and even Young's teammate, Anderson, all briefly surged to the top of the leader boards.

Young led Alabama on a 97-yard, game-tying touchdown drive in an overtime victory against Auburn on Thanksgiving weekend, shaking off what was overall one of his poorest games of the season to deliver when it mattered most.

''In some ways you could say I was more nervous today (than before the drive against Auburn), because so much of this is out of your control,'' he said.

Even-keeled confidence might be Young's strongest trait.

''That's just always been there,'' his father, Craig Young, said earlier this week. ''It's just been the ability to stay calm within chaos and not perceive it as chaos.''

Bryce Young followed up that clutch performance in the Iron Bowl with a masterpiece from start to finish. Young passed for an SEC championship game record 421 yards and the Crimson Tide tore up Georgia's vaunted defense in a 41-24 victory.

''He was fantastic down the stretch,'' Saban said.

The Heisman race went from wide open to done deal as Young helped Alabama pass yet another milestone with the greatest season ever for Tide quarterback.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Recommended Stories

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging hate crime attack

    The jury in the Jussie Smollett case has found him guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct Thursday.

  • Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the school’s second consecutive winner of college football’s highest individual honor. Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the award in 2020 before becoming a first-round choice of the Eagles. Alabama running back Derrick Henry, who now plays for the Titans, won it [more]

  • LPGA Q-Series 67s: Savannah Vilaubi moves inside top 45, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard grows lead

    Savannah Vilaubi fired a seventh-round 67 to move inside the cut line at LPGA Q-Series while Pauline Roussin-Bouchard also shot 67, made an ace and leads by five with 18 holes to play.

  • How Hutch voted for the 2021 Heisman Trophy

    For the fourth straight year, I had the privilege of voting for the Heisman Trophy. Sure, opposing quarterbacks have had quite a bit of success against the Razorbacks in recent years, but this was a much-improved defense and he made it seem like John Chavis was still the defensive coordinator. Sure, Young followed it up with a clunker of a performance against Auburn, but he got the job done when it was needed, leading the Crimson Tide on a 12-play, 97-yard game-tying drive with just 1:35 remaining - all without his top target. Needing a win to make the College Football Playoffs, he threw for 421 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for another 40 yards and a score in a dominant 41-24 victory.

  • LeBron James-led Lakers beat Thunder on the road without Anthony Davis

    LeBron James had 33 points, Avery Bradley scored 22, and the Lakers defeated the Thunder 116-95 on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

  • Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be the next head coach at Oregon

    Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is taking the Oregon head coaching job but will remain with the Bulldogs through the playoff.

  • WATCH: DeVonta Smith delivers heartfelt congratulations to Bryce Young

    This video shows how strong the Alabama family truly is.

  • Heisman Trophy: Who will win college football's highest honor in 2022?

    Bryce Young will try to win back-to-back Heismans in his junior year as Alabama's quarterback. Another of this year's finalists also is in the mix.

  • Opinion: Move aside, Oklahoma. With Bryce Young's Heisman, Alabama football is QBU

    Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

  • RedsXtra: Cincinnati Reds seeing returns from investments in international scouting

    International scouting was an area where the Reds historically lagged behind many Major League teams, but it’s been a major focus in the past few years.

  • Where Aidan Hutchinson finished in Heisman Trophy voting

    He should’ve won it!

  • Tiger Woods reminds us — it takes more than just four days to win golf tournaments

    Winning golf tournaments doesn't boil down to merely four good rounds of golf.

  • U.S. consumer inflation surges to 39-yr high

    U.S. consumers took another big hit at the cash register in November, with inflation flaring at its fastest annual pace in more than 39 years. Government statistics released Friday showed a broad rise in the Consumer Price Index. In the 12-months through November consumer prices have surged 6.8 percent - that's the biggest rise since 1982. Airline fares saw a huge jump last month heading into the holidays after two months of falling ticket prices. Transportation costs were high as a whole, and car prices remained elevated last month too. Even though gas prices have started to come down - the pain at the pump was still severe - with gasoline prices rising 6.1 percent in November. Prices for basic needs like apparel shot up after being flat to lower in September and October... and consumers continued to dig deep when checking out at the supermarket. Mizuho Securities USA Associate U.S. Economist Alex Pelle:“When you look at things like rents and other kind of more durable components of inflation, you can see that the underlying pace of inflation is higher. And this is going to be part of what we're experiencing between all the demand stimulus that was given to the economy over the last year, plus the continuing supply chain issues, the risk to inflation remains on the upside.” Inflation has become such a problem for the Biden administration, that it is weighing down his poll numbers. Biden has tried to lower gasoline prices by releasing oil from the strategic petroleum reserve and unblock the ports where product shipments have led to the supply shortages driving prices vastly higher for goods. But so far, his efforts have done little to correct the supply-demand imbalance created by the health crisis. The Federal Reserve has promised to do what it can to rein in inflation. Policymakers next week are expected to announce a speeding-up of the draw-down of the Fed's massive bond-buying program, which could set the stage for the first interest rate increase since 2018 - - as early as next fall.

  • Ravens final injury report lists 6 questionable, 1 doubtful and 1 out

    Both AFC North teams are dealing with issues on their rosters. The Ravens final injury report has a few interesting names on it:

  • Column: Big-money coaches a symptom of misguided priorities

    A new college football coach doesn’t come cheaply, especially when the one you’ve targeted has a well-paying gig at Nike’s Oregon campus. Turning lemons into lemonade, the U threw some of that coronavirus cash at Mario Cristobal in what may be the ultimate indictment of college athletics — not to mention our health-care system and the nation’s entire set of misguided priorities. Of course, the Hurricanes were merely the latest to join the crowd when they lured Cristobal away from Nike-backed Oregon and its wide array of ugly uniforms, clumsily working out a 10-year, $80-million deal while Manny Diaz was still their coach. Not to be outdone, LSU stunningly persuaded Brian Kelly, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, to leave the Fighting Irish while they were still in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

  • Nov CPI heats up to highest year-on-year rate since 1982

    U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since June 1982, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to quickly wind down its bond purchases. The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month after surging 0.9% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through November, the CPI accelerated 6.8%, as expected by economists polled by Reuters, following a 6.2% advance in October.

  • Appreciation: More than a Monkee, but a Monkee to the end

    The Monkees' Michael Nesmith, who died on Friday, could mug with the best comic actors, but his musical intelligence and adventurousness set him apart.

  • U.S. inflation sizzles as consumer prices post biggest annual gain since 1982

    U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in November as Americans paid more for food and a range goods, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, posing a political nightmare for President Joe Biden's administration and cementing expectations for the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates next year. The report from the Labor Department on Friday, which followed on the heels of a slew of data this month showing a rapidly tightening labor market, makes it likely the U.S. central bank will announce that it is speeding up the wind-down of its massive bond purchases at its policy meeting next week. With supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and companies raising wages as they compete for scarce workers, high inflation could persist well into 2022.

  • St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/11/2021

  • Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

    The Oregon Ducks took less than a week to replace Mario Cristobal, bringing in Georgia's Dan Lanning as their new head coach.