It's back-to-back trips to the state volleyball tournament for Mabel-Canton

Nov. 4—(Editor's note: This story will be updated later today.)

ROCHESTER — That elusive trip to the state tournament for the Mabel-Canton volleyball team is not so elusive anymore.

After reaching state last year for the first time since 2001, the Cougars are headed back to the promised land for the second straight season.

M-C got there in dominating style, roaring past No. 3 seed and seventh-ranked Fillmore Central 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 in the Section 1, Class 1A championship Saturday morning at Mayo Civic Arena.

The Cougars, seeded first, ranked second and now 35-1 overall, rode terrific defense and some mental strength to get past Fillmore Central. The latter was called on after trailing midway through both the first and second sets. The Cougars collected themselves in both of those, though, and went on big scoring runs to prevail in each.

Fillmore Central was attempting to get to state for the first time since 2013. It's finished 23-8 this season.

M-C was paced by All-State setter Sahara Morken with 31 assists. Kinley Soiney had 14 kills.