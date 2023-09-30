In back to back SEC games, Texas A&M’s surging defense has massacred the competition

After what we’ve witnessed in the last two weeks from Texas A&M’s (4-1, 2-0 SEC) resurgent defense, specifically the Aggie’s borderline elite pass rush, it’s almost like their 48-33 loss on the road in Week 2 to Miami never even happened.

On Saturday, just a week after the Aggies’ defensive pass rush recorded seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the 27-10 win against Auburn, head coach Jimbo Fisher’s squad headed to Jerry World or Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington (TX), to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the annual Southwest Classic, one of the hardest outcomes to predict yearly.

After a successful first half, behind the arm of quarterback Max Johnson, a Razorback pick-six immediately after half-time quickly shifted momentum to the opposite sideline as A&M’s once substantial lead dwindled to single digits. However, Texas A&M’s pass rush once again showed up. It consistently produced for four quarters, terrorizing quarterback K.J Jefferson to the tune of seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss, the same statistics recorded last weekend. The Aggie D limited the Razorbacks to 174 yards, including 42 on the ground, with only two rushing yards allowed in the second half.

Defeating Arkansas 34-22, the Aggies have now won in 11 of their last 12 meetings, making it one of the more lopsided rivalries within the SEC.

Led by junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, netting six tackles and two sacks (totaling four in two games) and three tackles for loss, sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen led the charge in the trenches in by far his best game of the season, recording five tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss. Statistically, the Aggies have already surpassed their sack total from 2022 (13), with 20 so far this season, so it’s safe to say the “baptism by fire” season has paid off, as the litter of blue-chip prospects across the defensive line are slowly coming into their own week after week. After the game, Cooper noted the impact practice has made on the defense’s weekly progress:

“Preparation and practice, we want to dominate everybody we play against. It’s finally coming up but we are going to take it week by week.”

Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s gut-wrenching season-ending injury, which was announced last Wednesday morning, resulted in excessive media focus shifted to backup signal caller Max Johnson’s ascendance to the top of the depth chart. Still, after today’s elite defensive performance, it may be time to focus on the new-age Wrecking Crew.

Second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin rightfully deserved the bulk of the blame for the anemic showing in the loss to Miami, and while I myself called him out after the said performance, I’ll always give credit where credit is due; that was a masterclass in coaching. Not only was every player in the perfect position (credit to freshman linebacker Taurean York) but the blitz packages were perfectly orchestrated with consistent effort and physicality, which we know is a product of good coaching.

What’s even more incredible is that Texas A&M lost the turnover battle 3-1. If it wasn’t for the defense continuing to pressure Jefferson in the second half, we may be discussing a different outcome. With the Alabama Crimson Tide rolling into College Station next Saturday, this Aggies squad can take sole control of the SEC West if this defense is as truly real as it looks.

Texas A&M will host Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT., where it will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire