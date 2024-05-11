Back-to-back: Heritage-Delray girls lacrosse defends title with win over Lake Highland

American Heritage-Delray girls lacrosse has successfully defended its state title.

Entering Saturday’s state final having played Lake Highland in each of the last four title games, Palm Beach County’s Stallions took home the coveted hardware after a hard-fought 5-4 win.

It’s the program’s fourth state title in six years, the win stamped into the record-books by Ashley Egbert’s save in the final two minutes with the Stallions nursing a one-goal lead.

“When I looked back and saw it was 5-4, I definitely started shaking a little bit,” Egbert said. “But I just took a deep breath and was like, ‘don’t focus on the players, don’t focus on the score, the time of the game, just focus on the ball and saving the next shot.’”

And when the final shot was saved, she watched her teammates rush the net, collapsing in a pile on top of the Stallions’ star goaltender.

American Heritage players celebrate winning the Class 1A state championship over Lake Highland Prep during their game in Naples on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Darron R, Silva/Special to USA Today Network-Florida

Tears rolled down cheeks. Hugs were shared. After a tremendous run, their goals had finally been realized.

Heritage-Delray's rematch with Lake Highland Prep was a completely different affair from the Stallions’ regular-season tussle against the Highlanders, which they won 14-5 back in February.

While goals came at a premium on Saturday, the hits did not.

‘Let the girls play’ became the apparent motto for the match’s officiating staff, who allowed quite the level of physical play between the two programs – though when calls were made, the vast majority notably went against the Stallions.

“There were so many shooting space calls we should have gotten,” head coach John McClain said. “We just didn’t get them. It was mind boggling to me. We game-planned for certain things. We knew they were going to pack the eight, so we’ve got to get shooting space.”

On the other hand, Heritage-Delray had shooting space calls actually negate goals, which certainly didn’t do the Stallions any favors.

American Heritage players celebrate winning the state championship over Lake Highland Prep during their Class 1A state championship game in Naples on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Darron R, Silva/Special to USA Today Network-Florida

But the Stallions’ leading goal-scorer doesn’t need favors. Brooke Goldstein just needs the ball.

The senior’s go-ahead goal with 6:07 remaining in the third quarter broke a 2-2 deadlock, finally opening up some elbow room for the top-seeded Stallions.

“I feel like when you make a goal like that and it changes the tie game, it really is a momentum-changer for our team,” Goldstein said. “I feel like the energy went from a 10 to a 25. That was the change in the game.”

With the final whistle sounding off, Goldstein and fellow seniors secured their season-long goal of a state title repeat, ending their high-school careers in the best way they could have imagined.

“It’s amazing,” she said, emotions shining through her voice. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been wishing for it and it finally came true.”

Carolina Byrd said the game came down to heart. Chiara Scichilone said it came down to the faith she had in her teammates.

McClain just enjoyed the ride – one that was made even better by such a deep and selfless squad.

“We battled all the way through to the end,” McClain said. “They were smart. They were focused. Our ride was incredible. Ashley made some crazy great saves. Hell of a game. This is the way it always is with Lake Highland. It’s awesome to play Lake Highland like this, and it’s awesome to get a win.”

