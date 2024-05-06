In back-to-back games Aggie softball comes up short against MTSU, 4-3

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – New Mexico State softball closes out its 50th regular season on Sunday with a tough loss against MTSU in series finale, 4-3.

The Aggies dropped their game Saturday against the Blue Raider with the same score, seemingly unable to get past that three score threshold.

NMSU collected all three runs in the top of the first inning after a three run homerun by Devin Elam, her 5th of the season.

But after that, Middle Tennessee kept New Mexico State quite.

Following this loss, NMSU was knocked down a seed in CUSA standings from No. 3 to No. 4.

The Aggies now turn their attention to the postseason where they are hosting conference playoffs on their home turf.

Head coach Kathy Roldolph and company are slated to play No. 5 Jax State on Wednesday, May 8th.

