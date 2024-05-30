Back-to-back champ: Lexington Catholic tops Franklin County for 11th Region baseball title

Lexington Catholic’s postseason run to back-to-back 11th Region championships hasn’t been flashy. The No. 15 Knights have had to grind out runs against a determined pack of rivals.

Wednesday night’s 2-0 region finals win against Franklin County at Bryan Station High School was no exception.

“It’s fun, but it ain’t easy,” Lexington Catholic coach Scott Downs said. “You know, we’ve got a good group, and they tasted it last year, and they’ve got a feel for what it takes.”

Thanks to a complete-game shutout by senior left-hander Brody Rogers, Lexington Catholic got the only run it needed from the first two batters in its order in the top of the first inning. Jackson Wasik’s leadoff walk was followed by Owen Jenkins’ RBI double down the third-base line.

“I ripped it down the line and Jackson scored from first,” said Owens, a junior Louisville commit whose .477 average is among the best in the state. “I didn’t know it was going to be that big, but it was.”

Rogers, a Transylvania commit, scattered five hits, walked four and struck out five for his eighth win of the season. It was his second start in a regional final.

“It’s awesome. I don’t think a lot of people get to do this twice, especially starting two region championships,” Rogers said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and let my guys help me out there.”

Cody Decker’s single in the top of the sixth inning set up Lexington Catholic’s other run. Decker’s courtesy runner, Chris Vittitow, advanced to second base on an errant pickoff attempt by Franklin County pitcher Cameron McDonald. Zach Rayyan then grounded to third, but a throwing error allowed Vittitow to score and let Rayyan reach second base as the Flyers scrambled after the loose ball.

Franklin County posed its biggest threat in the bottom of the sixth when Kaelin Farr followed Landen Armstrong’s one-out walk with a double to right field to put runners at second and third base.

But Rogers buckled down and got the last two outs via pop flies to his second baseman.

“I just wanted to keep attacking and keep them off balance. And I think I did that,” Rogers said.

Lexington Catholic’s Brody Rogers pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout against Franklin County in the Knights’ 2-0 win in the 11th Region high school baseball tournament finals at Bryan Station High School in Lexington on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

With his pitch count climbing, Downs considered pulling Rogers after six innings for a reliever, but after a brief discussion, Rogers stepped back to the mound to close out the win. The last three Flyers went down via popout, groundout and flyout.

“He gets better the more tired he gets,” Downs explained. “He likes to move the ball in and out with his breaking ball and for good hitters, it’s hard to stay back on good pitching. … He’s a crafty lefty, and that’s why he’s been in the heart of the rotation for the last few years.”

For Franklin County (18-20), who knocked out No. 20 Madison Central on Monday and No. 23 Great Crossing on Tuesday to reach the program’s first region finals since 2001, only one of the runs against McDonald was earned. He allowed four hits and had four walks with five strikeouts. He also led the Flyers with two hits.

Lexington Catholic (26-11) next will face the 10th Region champion in the state baseball tournament first-round game at Legends Field on June 6. That game time has not been set. The 10th Region tournament semifinals are scheduled Thursday with the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Bourbon County High School.

After a lead off walk 2025 @LouisvilleBSB recruit Owen Jenkins doubles down the line scoring a run



1-0 pic.twitter.com/FdYUSG8jD7 — Prep Baseball Kentucky (@PrepbaseballKY) May 29, 2024

END 6. Lexington Catholic @LexCathBaseball 2, Franklin Co. 0. @Brody_Rogers22 gets a pair of pop outs to end the inning after a walk and a double put Flyers on 2nd and 3rd with 1 out. 11th Region Championship pic.twitter.com/3HrUHwLPxw — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) May 29, 2024

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS! Lexington Catholic @LexCathBaseball 2, Franklin Co. 0. The Knights head back to state. 11th Region Championship pic.twitter.com/REwzUI8T2X — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) May 30, 2024

11th Region All-Tournament Team

Nick Pietromonaco, Madison Central; Carson van Haaren, Tates Creek; Shawn Rowe, Scott County; Caleb Cobb, Madison Southern; Mason Draper and Chardy Tierney, Henry Clay; Nate Adkins and Bishop McKinney, Great Crossing; Kaelin Farr, Jacob Golson and Cameron McDonald, Franklin County; Owen Jenkins, Brody Rogers, Jackson Wasik and Burkley Bounds (MVP), Lexington Catholic.

