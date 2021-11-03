Back-to-back? Backseat Drivers debate Chase Elliott’s chances at Phoenix
NASCAR's Backseat Drivers dive in on Chase Elliott and his chances to become a two-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR issued a fine Tuesday to one Camping World Truck Series team for a lug-nut infraction found after last weekend‘s events at Martinsville Speedway. RELATED: Phoenix weekend schedule The No. 49 CMI Motorsports Ford was cited for violation of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book for having one lug nut improperly secured in a post-race […]
Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Austin Cindric race for the Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix (8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Time to size them up.
Return to Jennerstown on Memorial Day Weekend & Monadnock Event Part of New Slate ATTLEBORO, Mass. — NASCAR announced the full NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour calendar for the 2022 season on Wednesday and JDV Productions is pleased to announce the organization will return to promote two races for the new year. JDV Productions will return […]
The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season concludes on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with four drivers still eligible for the championship: Kyle Larson, […]
Every now and then, the Internet gets one right. Back in February—which feels like ages ago—we asked you to call your shot and predict the Championship 4. Hundreds of you sent in your guesses. #NASCAR.com time capsule, to be unearthed November 5, 2021: Which four drivers will make up the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship […]
After seven years at Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt McCall will go to Roush Fenway Racing and become crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team next year.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch should not have used a slur referring to the mentally disabled during a post-race interview and NASCAR was right to order the tempestuous driver to undergo sensitivity training, team owner Joe Gibbs said Tuesday. Busch apologized on social media for using the slur while complaining about driver Brad Keselowski following Sunday’s race at Martinsville. NASCAR said Busch must complete the training before the start of the 2022 season because of language used in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.
First things first: Chip Ganassi is “no doubt about it, 100%” rooting for Kyle Larson to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Sunday's season finale. “Look, I'm fine with Larson and absolutely I am pulling for him," Ganassi said. Larson, a nine-race winner this season and the title favorite, of course will not be racing for Ganassi at Phoenix Raceway.
