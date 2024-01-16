What do back-to-back 10 win seasons mean to Brian Kelly?

With the win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Brian Kelly secured back-to-back 10-win seasons during his first two years on the Bayou.

When people mention new head coaches, the word “fit” gets brought up a lot. Does the new coach “fit” the program? Many people did not think Kelly would do so well at LSU because he is not from the South. It is hard to recruit against Alabama, Texas and Georgia when you do not have a pedigree of recruiting in the SEC.

Despite that, Kelly has signed back-to-back Top 10 classes and he is currently working on his third top 10 class. Here is what Kelly had to say when he was asked about what back-to-back 10-win seasons mean to him.

“So for us, it’s been recruiting, development, and retention and you do that but you can’t do it effectively when you’re say 3-9 or 4-8,” Kelly explained. “But when you have back-to-back 10-win seasons and you’re doing it with bowl victories as well that build on it going into the offseason it certainly helps a lot.”

Kelly has used it as a springboard to pitch that success to recruits. He can tell them that they will win if they come to Baton Rouge. His record shows that to be true.

