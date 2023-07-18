Back with Auburn football, Elijah McAllister discusses Vanderbilt transfer at SEC Media Days

Vanderbilt football, in a sense, had an additional player at 2023 SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Linebacker Elijah McAllister was back in Nashville – representing Auburn. That’s where he transferred after spending the past five years as a part of Vanderbilt’s program, most recently as a team captain for coach Clark Lea in 2022.

“A guy I think the world of,” Lea said Tuesday of McAllister. “… Glad that he’s here, because the college football world needs him to have a platform.”

Lea said he stays in touch with McAllister, who said he has started work at Auburn toward his Ph.D. after already earning a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. McAllister, too, spoke fondly of Vanderbilt, saying “I love Coach Lea” and that he is “excited about where that program is headed.”

Nonetheless, McAllister made the decision to leave Vandy and play this season for Auburn and new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze.

“It was pretty difficult, in a way, initially,” McAllister said. “But now I'm just comfortable being here with the Auburn family. … (It was) a lot of different things. The first thing was just (to) elevate myself academically. I'm able to start my Ph.D. here (at Auburn).

“And I think (to) elevate myself on the field as well. I'm able to play at a program that traditionally wins games and continues to become a better program as we speak.”

Tuesday won’t be McAllister’s final time in Nashville this season. Vanderbilt hosts Auburn on Nov. 4.

“It'll be pretty funny,” he said, “just playing some of my best friends I've built bonds with the last couple of years.”

