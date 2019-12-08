Back to Atlanta: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, center, holds the Most Outstanding Player award as he is congratulated by quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after their 30-23 overtime victory over Baylor in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

No. 1 LSU (13-0, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12 Conference), Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Joe Burrow, 4,715 yards passing, SEC-record 48 touchdowns, 77.9 completion percentage.

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts, 3,634 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 71.8 completion percentage, 1,255 yards rushing, 18 TDs.

NOTABLE

LSU: Making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma: Has yet to get past the semifinals in three previous playoff appearances.

LAST TIME

LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS national championships (Jan. 4, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: Appearing in its 51st NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. This will be the Tigers' fifth trip to the Peach Bowl, their last coming in 2005 when they routed Miami 40-3.

Oklahoma: The 53rd postseason game for the Sooners, but their first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

