‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Tops First Post-Olympics Primetime Viewership & Ratings

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now a thing of the past, Monday primetime saw a bright future for Katie Thurston on the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which was the evening’s highest-rated and most-watched program, per Nielsen Live+ Same Day fast affiliates. Bringing in a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and a total of 4.37 million viewers, The Bachelorette season ender brought ABC to the top for the first post-Olympics primetime.

Thurston, who nearly quit the show after a dispute with contestant Greg Grippo, dubbed wildlife manager Blake Moynes her fiancé. Investment sales consultant Justin Glaze was the runner-up in Monday’s The Bachelorette finale. The season ender was up three tenths in rating and 17% in viewership from the latest installment’s June premiere (0.9, 3.59M). Last night’s show trailed behind the Season 16 finale in December by 16% in viewers, but matched in ratings.

On Monday, NBC’s Primetime reign came to an end as the network flitted back to pre-Olympic numbers. Though NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could not match previous Games’ ratings and viewers, the global sporting event drew in at least twice times the amount of viewers tuning in for NBC’s primetime programming on Monday. Two hours of American Ninja Warrior drew in a 0.5 rating and 3.29M viewers. The Wall (0.5, 2.43M) followed.

CBS’s first post-Olympic primetime saw viewership and ratings peak with The Neighborhood (0.4, 3.09M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 2.69M), respectively. Fox broke out of its reruns streak with new episodes of Hell’s Kitchen, the newly-renewed Housebroken and Duncanville. Hell’s Kitchen, taking in a 0.6 rating and 2.36M viewers, was the winner for Fox on Monday.

The CW’s first post-Olympics primetime slot looked similar to those during the sporting event with episodes of Rosewell, New Mexico and The Republic of Sarah. Of the two programs, which both earned a 0.1 rating, Rosewell, New Mexico brought in more viewers – 0.68M to be exact.

