Greg Grippo Seems Awfully Close With This ‘Bachelor’ Alum From Matt James’ Season



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season is buzzing right along. After Katie made her ~memorable~ entrance on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, she was clearly destined for TV greatness and romance. Her journey's end is quickly approaching, but everyone is still talking about her first impression rose recipient.

Greg Grippo, 28, immediately stole the spotlight and held onto it. (He was 27 during filming and just celebrated his 28th birthday.) Once he gave Katie that pasta necklace, that was it. Greg walked out with the first impression rose and first one-on-one date, making fans across the country fall in love with him (and maybe Katie, too!).

As one of the final three, Greg is a serious contender for Katie’s heart. Here’s your complete guide to Greg on and off The Bachelorette:



Greg is from New Jersey.

Yep, he hails from the Garden State. Greg is from Edison, New Jersey, per his ABC bio. He also played basketball in high school, and he's still pretty sporty today. His perfect first date ideas are riding bikes together, going dancing, or seeing a concert. So if he does end up with Katie, she'll have to keep up!

He's recently employed and works in marketing.

After studying business and marketing at Saint Michael's College in Vermont, Greg found a job last year as an account manager at Mondo, a marketing staffing agency. Before that, he was an account executive at Melaleuca, a wellness company.



But, he's also pursuing acting...

And hiding it, if you believe anonymous sources spilling the tea. A tip sent to gossip account Deux Moi stated Greg “cleaned up his social media/LinkedIn and removed all evidence of his aspiring acting career the past few years.” The source alleged that Greg went to William Esper Acting School between 2017 and 2019, but that's nowhere to be found on his LinkedIn account. Greg spent two years at the prestigious acting school in New York City.

Story continues

Then, another source shared a whole lot more about Greg's acting aspirations with The Sun.

“Greg is an actor," the source told the publication. Acting has "always been his passion."

"He is absolutely lying about his career and intentions on the show," the source continued. "He’s always wanted to pursue an on-camera career. He did speak a lot about fame though and it seemed like he needed a lot of recognition to feel good about himself... For some reason, he’s trying to come off like he’s in marketing which is just not true. Or if it is, is just an extremely recent development and not at all how he’s portraying it."

Plus, he's actively hiding his acting career, per The Sun. "He deleted so much off his social media account and LinkedIn of any signs of acting and has told friends not to mention it if anyone asks about it. And he’s untagged himself from all of his classmates’ photos."

It might sound confusing, but co-host Tayshia Adams has said that Greg's acting school past will definitely come up on the The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special this season. "You know, I'll just tell you this," she said during a recent On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview. "That will be addressed. So just wait, just wait." Seems like fans won't have to wait very long before all is revealed in classic Bachelor Nation fashion.

Greg is a total dog person.

Greg loves a good selfie with his dog, Dal. “Quarantine day 2: Dal has had enough of me and my rom coms,” he captioned an older Instagram post. (Tbd on whether Katie and her cat Tommy can deal with that.)

Family is Greg's first priority.

Greg wants to be a dad, and he's had plenty of practice hanging out with younger nephews and other family members. He's learned a lot about what he wants in a wife and future fam from watching his parents (#romancegoals).

Whether he's posting throwback photos of his parents or showing off the newer members of the Grippo family tree, Greg makes it clear that family is his biggest priority. As he follows Katie through her Bachelorette journey, it's a safe bet that the kids question will pop up once or twice.

Katie thought he was "endearing" on night one.

Katie was smitten with many of her 30 suitors that night. “I mean, I was just so excited that I had a great group of guys and, you know, deciding who to give that to was a little challenging at first, but also I was relieved to have that feeling of ‘this is a good group,’” she told Women’s Health in an exclusive interview. “You want that problem when you start.”

But Greg caught her attention right away. “What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie told Us Weekly. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know?”

Katie also said she saw some serious potential in Greg. “And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there,” she said, per Us Weekly. “And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’”

Greg auditioned for Clare’s season but didn’t make the cut.

Greg was originally supposed to be a contestant on Clare and Tayshia’s Bachelorette season in 2020, but he didn’t make it through, reports Us Weekly. Maybe that just means he and Katie were meant to be all along?

From Clare's original 32 guys, 15 were not asked back for whatever reason. They were:

Aaron Goodwin

Anthony Witchek

Austin Bouzigard

Bennett Murphy

Bret Engemann

Cameron Duffy

James Clarke

Jake Mills

Matt James

Matt Grosso

Miles Gully

Nick Eccher

Grant Lewis

Greg Grippo

JP Caruso — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 15, 2020

Greg is a hopeless romantic, and his ABC bio proves it.

Greg is serious about finding someone to settle down with, according to his ABC bio.

"Greg is the full package. He's handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down. Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six! Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high. Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet!"

At the very least, he definitely sounds like he's in it for the long haul!

Twitter loves Greg, FYI.

Greg didn’t just make a splash in New Mexico—he also took over Twitter! Fans were raving about how wholesome Greg was and how happy he seemed during his one-on-one time with Katie.

There were Tweets to congratulate Greg on winning Katie over so quickly: “GREG GOT THR FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE!!!,” one fan Tweeted.

For some, Greg made the entire season worth watching. “me: I’m not even excited to watch the bachelorette anymore also me, an hour and a half in and three years deep on Greg’s Instagram,” a viewer commented.

me: I’m not even excited to watch the bachelorette anymore



also me, an hour and a half in and three years deep on Greg’s Instagram: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dIr9wV2M0K — Sarah Hanlon (@SarahHanlon_) June 8, 2021

And, of course, there were some pretty great thirst Tweets, like this gem:

SPOILER ALERT: Warning, there are massive spoilers ahead about Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

Greg and Katie get into a massive fight during overnight dates.



Reality Steve spilled all the tea in July. "They have a blowout fight during the overnight dates which essentially causes him to leave the show and it upsets Katie a lot... I hate to pin the Luke P. label on him as well since I don’t know exactly what was said."

What the spoiler king does know: "Greg is having a real hard time understanding why she’d want to be with anyone else, and it escalates from there. So much so I’ve been told 'it’s the worst fight we’ve ever seen on this show.'"

"Both were crying, both were raising their voices, and it’s a giant sh*t show. Hell, I don’t care if Katie did tell him she was gonna pick him and gave him every assurance in the world. It’s not gonna justify him reacting like this. And lets face it, for 6 episodes, the guy has gotten a squeaky clean edit and all Katie does is show us how into him she is. So yeah, they edited it this way on purpose to “surprise” you for what’s ahead – basically a 180 from the Greg we’ve seen up to this point."

And, Greg goes home.



His departure throws off Katie's journey and leaves a lot of questions. "How we get to a Blake proposal in the end after that, we’ll just have to see play out. So it’s definitely not a traditional ending as Katie says, and once Greg leaves after this blowup, I’m sure there’s some weirdness on how Katie continues on because clearly she was into him and I’m sure she wasn’t expecting this blowout to happen. Stay tuned. Should be good," Steve added.

Greg recently sparked romance rumors with a Bachelor alum.

In early August, photos surfaced of Greg spending some time strolling around with Bachelor alum Bri Springs, from Matt James' season. A Bachelor Nation Instagram account broke the news, and fans were not happy.

"Why is this pissing me off 😂😂😂," one user commented. "It's getting weird," someone else added.

Later that weekend, Bri headed to her own Instagram to set the record straight, per E! News. She posted her own photo on her Instagram Story of her holding hands with another guy, with the caption "current relationship status." So it seems like she and Greg were just getting to know each other (for now).

Tbd on any other potential Bachelor Nation matches for Greg.

You Might Also Like