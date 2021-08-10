‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Extended Look at ‘Bolder, Sexier’ Season With Hosts David Spade, Lil Jon and More
In just one week, “Bachelor in Paradise” is back — and promises to be “bigger, bolder and sexier” than ever before.
Following “The Bachelorette” finale on Monday night, viewers got a deeper look at the show’s new season, including its rotating roster of hosts. Lil Jon’s voiceover starts off the extended sneak peek, ending with his signature “Yeah!” We also get a look at David Spade, the first of the hosts, who says: “The guys are good looking, the girls are good looking, and I’m the host.”
The sneak peek also teased a few of the connections between the cast members — including Joe and Serena P., Abigail and Noah and Kenny and Demi. But Demi isn’t the only ghost of “Bachelor’s” past featured in the teaser — Becca Kufrin, Kendall Long and Thomas Jacobs also make appearances. And of course, it wouldn’t be paradise without the drama — and the sneak peek promises plenty of that, including someone throwing a cake into a fire and a heated exchange between Aaron and Thomas. Predictably, the teaser ends with what has become the franchise’s tagline: “This could be the most dramatic ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ ever.”
The new season’s cast of 23 hopefuls also includes Deandra, Jessenia, Kelsey, Mari, Maurissa, Natasha, Serena C., Tahzjuan, Tammy, Victoria L., Victoria P., Brendan, Connor, Ivan, James, Karl, Noah and Tre. In addition to Spade and Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess will also take turns hosting.
“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Aug. 16 on ABC. Watch the full sneak peek below.
