"The Bachelor is the only game this guy has played." | PROPS Episode 17
Will the Nick Foles magic end in New Orleans? Will Philip Rivers yell at more people than Tom Brady on Sunday? And could the winner of The Bachelor this season be...a man?
Comedians Sarah Tiana and Andrew Santino debate the most interesting prop bets for the upcoming week in sports and pop culture. Follow the show on twitter and instagram @2debate2furious. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports on YouTube for new episodes every Wednesday.
Scroll to continue with content