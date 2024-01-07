Bachelor Nation couples’ status at the beginning of 2024

Bach Nation January 2024

A wedding, a divorce, an engagement, let us take a look at who is together and who attended the Golden wedding.

Trista and Ryan Sutter

The first Bachelorette and her husband Ryan are still going strong after tying the knot in 2003. The couple lives with their two children in Colorado. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Jason and Molly Mesnick

Season 13 of The Bachelor may have had a dramatic end but Jason and Molly are still going strong after almost 14 years of marriage. The couple lives in Washington with their daughter and Jason’s son.

Sean and Catherine Lowe

Fan favorites of The Bachelor Season 17 are going strong after tying the knot in 2014. The couple lives in Texas with their three children.

Desiree and Chris Siegfried

The 9th Season of The Bachelorette ended with Desiree choosing Chris. The couple were married in 2015. The couple lives in Oregon with their two children. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

After a four-year engagement, the Bachelorette Season 12 couple tied the knot in 2022. The couple currently lives in Texas with their two dogs.

Jade and Tanner Tolbert

After trying for another shot in love on the Bachelor in Paradise, Jade and Tanner found love. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and now have three children. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

After not leaving engaged, but together from Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, the couple got married in 2021 and welcomed two baby boys since. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk

After a dramatic end to Season 22, Arie and Lauren are still going strong. The couple was married in 2019 and welcomed three children in Arizona.

Jared and Ashley Haibon

The infamous Bachelor in Paradise couple, who went back and forth for two seasons, finally tied the knot in 2019. The couple lives in Rhode Island with their son. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

More Bachelor and Paradise success! After getting engaged in Season 6, the couple tied the knot in France in 2023 and live in California.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

The couple got engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, became officially married at City Hall, in 2022, and had their public wedding in South Carolina, in 2023.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

After breaking a few hearts, the couple left together during Season 6 of Paradise. The two love traveling across America and were married in 2023. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Another success for Season 7 in Paradise. Fan favorites, Mari and Kenny left Paradise engaged and were married in 2023. The couple lives in Chicago with their pups and attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb

After a dramatic end to Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple stayed together. The two bought a house in San Diego where they reside with their dog, and got engaged in 2023.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

The former Bachelorette went into Paradise Season 7 and left with Thomas Jacobs. Since then the two have married and welcomed a baby boy in 2023.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

After a controversial ending to Season 25 of The Bachelor, Matt and Rachel are still going strong. The couple travels frequently and likes to try new food everywhere they go.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

The Bachelor of 2023 proposed to his final pick, Kaity Biggar. Since then the couple has bought their first home together in Texas. The couple also attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko

The Bachelorette of 2023 and her final pick are still going strong and are planning their wedding for 2025. The couple attended the Golden Bachelor Wedding.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The first Golden couple tied the knot at the beginning of 2024 with a glamorous wedding that had several Bachelor Nation members in attendance.

