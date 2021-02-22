'Baby steps' big for Lady Musketeers vs. Raceland

Feb. 22—LLOYD — Baskets were hard to come by Sunday afternoon in the Greenhouse, but Greenup County found its target with no trouble after the game.

Lady Musketeers coach Paul Miller emerged from the home locker room with a soaked white button-up after his team celebrated a 41-31 victory over Raceland by dousing him with a cooler and bottles of water.

"I told the kids, it feels like you won the region to me," the first-year coach said. "I know we didn't and we got a long way to go in this program, but it's those baby steps that gets us there, and we're going in the right direction."

The Lady Musketeers shot 21.2% from the field (11 for 52), missed their first 10 field goals and committed 24 turnovers. But Greenup County held the Lady Rams to 18.5% shooting (10 for 54) and benefited from 28 Raceland turnovers.

The Lady Rams still hung within four points until the 1:16 mark of the fourth quarter, but Greenup County found enough to finish it off by outscoring Raceland 19-5 over the final quarter and a half.

"You gotta learn with pressure. We know that," Miller said. "It's just one of those you have to grind out. I feel like we're learning how to win and close out games, and we're doing it with our defense. It's just defensive effort.

"We didn't shoot the ball good," Miller added, chuckling. "You saw that."

It was instead a low-scoring endeavor not unlike many 63rd District seeding games, which make up in drama and intensity what they may lack in offense.

Against that backdrop, Lady Musketeers sophomore Rachel Bush's 23 points positively stood out. That included the bucket that put Greenup County ahead for good and the one that sealed the win.

Raceland used a 19-4 run bridging halftime to come back from an 18-7 second-quarter deficit to lead, 26-22, midway through the third frame. But they only scored five more points the rest of the way, and Bush was just getting warmed up.

"I pulled her over to the side and I said, 'We don't win this unless you step up,'" Miller said of Bush. "And she took this on her shoulders and she did what good players do."

Bush's 3-pointer with 1:42 to go in the third quarter lifted the Lady Musketeers back in front, 30-28, entering the fourth. Greenup County never trailed again, but it couldn't shake Raceland either until Bush struck again.

With 1:16 to play, the Lady Musketeers' Taylor Gammon made the front end of a 1-and-1 and missed the second. Bush cleaned the glass, scored while being fouled and converted the three-point play.

"This means a lot to us," Bush said. "We just went out and gave it our all, all four quarters, and it paid off."

The four-point possession doubled Greenup County's lead, which was more than the Lady Rams could come back from.

"Considering how poorly we shot the ball and how many turnovers we had, to be in the game with two minutes to go is just a major miracle and a testimony to our kids," Raceland coach Ron Keeton said, "how gritty they were on the defensive end and how well they battled. ... At the end of the day, you make no baskets, you shoot poorly at the free-throw line, you'll have a hard time winning."

Bush also had 11 rebounds for a double-double, and she was 9 for 9 at the foul line. Greenup County improved to 4-8 overall and 1-3 in 63rd District seeding.

Siyan Hapney led Raceland (4-6, 0-3 district seeding) with eight points, canning a pair of 3-pointers. Kierston Smith, who came into the game averaging 19.1 points per outing and needing 21 to reach the 1,000 career point mark, tallied five points, though she cleared 14 rebounds.

"I'm not disappointed at all in the kids," Keeton said. "I'm disappointed in the outcome because I thought our kids poured it out on the floor, as far as how hard they played and the effort that we gave. ... And I wouldn't want to be coaching any other team."

(606) 326-2658 — zklemme@dailyindependent.com

RACELAND FG FT REB TP

Collins 1-11 4-4 6 6

Picklesimer 3-8 0-4 7 6

Smith 1-14 2-6 14 5

Hackworth 1-6 0-0 2 3

Hapney 3-5 0-1 4 8

Stacy 0-2 0-0 0 0

Mackie 0-0 0-0 1 0

Boggs 0-1 0-0 0 0

Maynard 1-6 0-0 4 3

Gartin 0-0 0-0 0 0

Broughton 0-1 0-0 1 0

Team 9

TOTAL 10-54 6-15 48 31

FG Pct.: 18.5. FT Pct.: 40.0. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Hapney 2-3, Smith 1-4, Maynard 1-4, Hackworth 1-5, Collins 0-3, Stacy 0-1, Broughton 0-1). PF: 22. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 28.

GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP

Hall 0-1 0-0 2 0

Frazier 1-8 5-7 8 7

Gammon 1-2 1-2 3 4

Bush 6-13 9-9 11 23

Maynard 3-21 0-4 6 7

Shaffer 0-4 0-0 5 0

Spencer 0-0 0-0 0 0

K. Taylor 0-3 0-0 4 0

Hunt 0-0 0-0 1 0

Ratcliff 0-0 0-0 3 0

Team 5

TOTAL 11-52 15-22 48 41

FG Pct.: 21.2. FT Pct.: 68.2. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Bush 2-4, Gammon 1-2, Maynard 1-8, Frazier 0-1, Shaffer 0-4). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 24.

RACELAND 3 12 13 3 — 31

GREENUP CO. 9 9 12 11 — 41

Officials: Kenny Kegley, Dave Fields and Madison Jones.