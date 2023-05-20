The ‘Baby Mets’ continue to spark Mets' offense in win vs. Guardians

May 19, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have won three in a row, and a huge part of that has been the rookies.

While Friday’s 10-9 win over the Guardians was in large part due to Pete Alonso’s grand slam and Francisco Lindor’s walk-off single in the 10th inning, Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez contributed in monumental ways to the comeback.

Alvarez hit a solo home run to get the Mets’ scoring started -- his second homer in as many starts -- and Baty followed with his first-career opposite-field shot. Vientos hit a clutch RBI single in the 10th to pull the Mets within one run, and Alvarez -- down to the team’s final strike -- hit a game-tying RBI single to give Lindor a chance at winning it.

“Props to my teammates, the way they grind kept us in the game,” Lindor said after the game. “The pitchers did really good, [Brandon] Nimmo’s at-bat, Vientos, the Baby Mets. They are fun to watch. Without them, I don’t come up in the 10th. Props to them.”

The Baby Mets. Fitting of the three rookies in the lineup who provide that youthful energy that has sparked the Mets’ offense and their current winning streak. And the veterans are feeding off of it.

“Hitting is contagious and they are having quality at-bats,” Lindor added. “They are working pitches, getting good pitches to hit and driving them, rounding the bases and celebrating. That’s so cool. When I got to first base I opened my arms and the first person to greet me was Baty. I don’t care if you're 41 or 21 years old. We celebrate together when we win, and when we have bad days we stick together, that's what good teams do.”

“They’ve been awesome again today,” Alonso said. “Mark having that super clutch hit up the middle, Alvy having a professional at-bat at the end, but also did a wonderful job hitting a homer to get us on the board. Baty going oppo-taco, it’s been fun to watch.

“For us, seeing these kids come up and help, it’s awesome. They’re playing phenomenal right now. They fit right in, there is no learning curve for these kids. They’re ready, they’re professionals.”

Combined, the Baby Mets went 5-for-13 with two home runs, four RBI -- two coming in extra innings -- and four runs scored in Friday’s win.

Alvarez, the team’s top prospect, may be seeing the biggest improvement in his offense the last couple of weeks. Over his last 15 games, including Friday, he is hitting .261 with four home runs and nine RBI.

“My confidence has really gone to another level,” Alvarez said. “The game has slowed down too. It’s about going to the plate with the plan and executing that plan, that’s what it’s been.”

Friday marked the first time Vientos, Alvarez and Baty were in the same lineup in their big league careers. The trio have started a lot together down in Triple-A Syracuse the last few years, and the young catcher is happy they get to continue this journey at this level.

"These guys are like my brothers, they're my family,” he said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time and just having them around brings me a lot of joy. I hope that I can be around them for the rest of my career so that we can all be together."

But what does Alvarez feel about Lindor calling them the "Baby Mets?"

“It’s cool, it’s a nice thing to say,” he said with a laugh. “Every single time he says it we’re winning so he can say it whenever he wants.”

Since Vientos’ call-up and all three rookies were placed on the roster, the Mets are 3-0. The Mets can’t stay perfect forever, but fans and the veterans on the team are enjoying the ride.