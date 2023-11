A baby Emperor penguin hatched at SeaWorld in San Diego, California, on September 12.

The hatchling was the first one of its species to be born at SeaWorld since 2010, the aquarium said.

This footage from SeaWorld shows the moment the baby penguin cracked through its shell in an incubator. The footage also shows SeaWorld employees removing it from the hatched egg and giving it its first feed. Credit: SeaWorld via Storyful