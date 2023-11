Baby Elephant Dances in the Rain at Texas Zoo

A zookeeper in Fort Worth, Texas, caught one of their resident Asian elephants dancing in the rain on October 28, video shows.

This footage shows Brazos, the zoo’s two-year-old Asian elephant, frolicking. Brazos was born October 21, 2021, the fourth elephant birth in the Fort Worth Zoo’s 112-year history. Credit: Fort Worth Zoo via Storyful