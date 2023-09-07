Baby Chimpanzee Reunites With Mom After Night in Care Follow Snake Bite

There was a joyful reunion at Rockhampton Zoo, Queensland, on September 6, when a young chimp was back in the arms of his surrogate mother after spending the night in veterinary care following a snake bite.

Heart-melting footage released by the zoo shows the two happy, hugging chimpanzees.

The zoo told Storyful that three-year-old Gandali had spent the night receiving treatment after he was bitten by a brown snake within the enclosure the day before.

Local councilor Cherie Rutherford said Gandali was observed overnight and displayed a positive response to the antivenin treatment before heading back into the waiting arms of his mother, Samantha. Credit: Rockhampton Zoo via Storyful