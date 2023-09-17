Baby boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at New York nursery

Fentanyl

A one-year-old baby died and three other children were hospitalised after possible opioid exposure at a Bronx nursery.

Police later found a device used by drug dealers to package “large quantities” of drugs at the property.

Three children - a one-year-old boy, a two-year-old boy and an eight-month-old girl - were found unresponsive at Divino Nino Daycare at around 2:40pm. Another two-year-old child who left at midday was subsequently taken to hospital by his mother.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, said on Friday that the four children appeared to “have come into contact with an opioid”.

They were given Narcan, a medicine that is used to treat opioid overdoses, and taken to hospital.

While the girl and the two-year-old boy regained consciousness, the one-year-old boy who was identified as Nicholas Dominici, was pronounced dead.

The fourth child was taken to hospital by his mother who noticed he was becoming lethargic and unresponsive. He was administered Narcan and is in a stable condition.

The family of one of the two-year-old boys left in critical condition told The New York Post: “It’s all just too much right now”.

The mother said the owner of the nursery told her “I don’t know what happened” when she sought answers.

“So much irresponsibility. They are babies,” she said.

“It’s her job to care for them, protect them. She needs consequences.”

Nearly one kilogram of fentanyl was found at the nursery, sources told the paper.

‘Active criminal investigation’

Police chief Joseph E. Kenny said the death was part of an “active criminal investigation”.

He said officers later found a kilo press while searching the property, which “is an item that is commonly used by drug dealers when packaging large quantities of drugs”, Mr Kenny said.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the health commissioner, went on to speak about fentanyl at the press conference, saying: “A small child, not someone we would think would be at risk of interacting with opioids, has come into contact with a powerful substance which can, through either inhalation, ingestion, or in touching of the skin, intoxicate the recipient.”

Mel Ramirez, 26, who lives next door to the nursery, told the New York Post she had seen a nursery worker “screaming and saying, ‘The kids are dead! The kids are dead!’ multiple times.”

The state-licensed nursery had been open since January and had undergone several inspections.

Friday’s death is the latest in a string of small children dying of overdoses as the country grapples with a fentanyl crisis.

In February, a 16-month-old baby died on Staten Island after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and cocaine.

In November 2021, a 10-month old girl died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose, while a 22-month-old boy died in June 2021 after his father fed him a bottle of fentanyl-contaminated milk.