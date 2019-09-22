Baby boom: James White to miss Patriots' game due to birth of child

Babies are a boomin’ business for New England Patriots players.

James White to miss game

Running back James White will reportedly miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the New York Jets because his wife is slated to give birth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The sixth-year veteran announced on Instagram last month that the couple is expecting a boy.

New England Patriots running back James White will miss Sunday's game. (AP)

White had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the first two games of the season.

Second Patriots player to miss this season

White is the second Patriots player in the early weeks of the season to miss a game to welcome a child: linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed Week 1 to be with his wife as they welcomed their first child.

More from Yahoo Sports: