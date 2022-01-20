He’s baaack: Kendal Briles signs extension to stay at Arkansas, per report

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, after being courted by Miami (FL) for the same job, will stay at Arkansas, per an ESPN report.

Briles led the Razorbacks to have the top rushing attack in the SEC and the No. 7 rushing attack in FBS last year as they averaged 227.8 yards a game on the ground. Arkansas’ total offense rank was also impressive as the Hogs checked in at No. 29 in the nation.

The 39-year-old offensive coordinator finished his second season with Arkansas in 2021. The Razorbacks had their best year since 2011, finishing 9-4 with a win in the Outback Bowl over Penn State.

Arkansas returns potential Heisman Trophy candidate KJ Jefferson at quarterback for his junior season in 2022. Jefferson ran for 664 yards and six touchdowns and threw for another 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions last year.

Briles was a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2015 when he was offensive coordinator at Baylor. He also served in that job at Florida Atlantic, Houston and Florida State before joining coach Sam Pittman’s staff at Arkansas for the 2020 season.