It’s baaack! Check out AJ Green’s first-quarter touchdown run against BYU

Most of the concern about the Arkansas football team two weeks into the season centered around a running game that had fallen well short of its 2023 standards.

And while that hasn’t been cured, positive signs took little time to peek Saturday against Brigham Young.

Running back AJ Green, on the fourth play of the game, scampered 55 yards around the right side, up the sideline, hopping over a would-be tackler en route to the end zone to give Arkansas a quick 7-0 lead.

The Razorbacks ran for 63 yards on the drive with two carries for Green and one for quarterback KJ Jefferson. That yardage total is already a third of what Arkansas gained in its Week 2 win over Kent State and more than half of what it had in the opener against Western Carolina.

In a FLASH pic.twitter.com/A2XWaqws3W — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 16, 2023

