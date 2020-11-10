He’s baaaack! Trey Edmunds replaces TE Vance McDonald’s roster spot

Allison Koehler

Former Steelers running back Trey Edmunds is no longer former. The team announced on Tuesday that not only is he back with Pittsburgh, but he was signed to the 53-man roster. Edmunds was released on Saturday to make room for linebackers Avery Williams and Jayrone Elliott.

The fourth-year back will take tight end Vance McDonald’s spot on the roster. McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus.


