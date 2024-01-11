B1G Ten Men's Basketball: What's Right! What's Wrong!

Lets dive into the B1G Ten standings and call out what’s right and what’s wrong with each team as conference play continues this weekend.

We've listed their conference and overall records along with their odds to claim the B1G Ten.

Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0) | +275

What’s Right? The Badgers have seasoned depth, and it has translated into a balanced attack averaging nearly 75pts/gm. (most since 1993-94).

What’s Wrong? Junior center Steven Crowl is banged up. The Badgers need his presence in the middle if they are to contend with Purdue for the conference crown.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1) | +15000

What’s Right? Seven straight wins overall and already more conference wins than all of last year.

What’s Wrong? Difficult to gauge how good Ben Johnson’s team is as they have played no one.

Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) | +5000

What’s Right? Chris Collins’ team has already knocked off Purdue and Michigan State.

What’s Wrong? Inconsistency is this team’s calling card with a recent blowout loss to Illinois followed by a big win over Michigan State. The primary reason: inconsistent efforts on the glass.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1) | +600

What’s Right? Marcus Domask has stepped up in the absence of Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 58pts. over the Illini’s last two games.

What’s Wrong? While Domask has stepped up and assumed Shannon’s role, no one has stepped into Domask’s former role.

Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2) | -185

What’s Right? The Boilermakers have played a monster schedule and dominated it. They sure look like a more confident team this season that is less reliant on Zach Edey.

What’s Wrong? Everyone is consumed by the thought of what happens in the Tournament.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 3-2) | +3000

What’s Right? Fred Hoiberg has the Cornhuskers rightfully thinking about winning games in March having already beaten Indiana, Michigan State, and Purdue.

What’s Wrong? The Huskers need to do a better job rebounding the basketball night in and night out.

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3) | +4000

What’s Right? The talented nucleus of Thornton, Battle, and Gayle Jr.

What’s Wrong? Too many blown leads. Time for the Buckeyes to mature.

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 2-3) | +10000

What’s Right? The Nittany Lions have been inconsistent in terms of results but have been competitive most nights.

What’s Wrong? The other nights.

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3) | +10000

What’s Right? Nobody in the history of Iowa men’s basketball has won more conference games than Fran McCaffrey.

What’s Wrong? Hawkeyes have shown an inability to defend.

Read and Watch More: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

Maryland Terrapins (9-6, 1-3) | +15000

What’s Right? Jahmir Young has been a beacon in the darkness.

What’s Wrong? Among a myriad of issues, the Terps have no game beyond the arc.

Michigan State Spartans (9-6, 1-3) | +2000

What’s Right? Sparty’s recent 5-game winning streak was based on tremendous defense.

What’s Wrong? Izzo’s squad forgot that this past Sunday night at Northwestern.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 1-3) | +10000

What’s Right? The Scarlet Knights are hoping they finally got things on track Tuesday night when they knocked off Indiana.

What’s Wrong? It is one win. More needs to happen.

Michigan Wolverines (6-9, 1-3) | +15000

What’s Right? The Wolverines are national champions…in football. Let that moment resonate so as not to pay too much attention to men’s hoops.

What’s Wrong? What isn’t? It all seems broken.

Tuesday night on Peacock Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers travel to Bloomington and Assembly Hall to take on emerging freshman Mackenzie Mgbako and the Indiana Hooisers.