Notre Dame an enticing underdog bet vs Ohio State

Vaughn Dalzell thinks the Sam Hartman-led Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a strong bet to both cover and win outright as underdogs against Ohio State in Week 4 of the college football season, and Drew Dinsick is on board.

The NBC Sports College Football Betting crew is back with their favorite Big Ten bets of the week, in our Big Ten Betting Power Rankings. For those wondering, these are not your typical power rankings. These rank the best games to bet on.

Enjoy the games and the sweat!

B1G Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 4

1) Wisconsin at Purdue – While people think Big Ten football, they think slow and under. However, these two offenses still play at a high pace and have quarterbacks who can spin the rock. We are betting OVER 54 (-110) points.

2) Rutgers at Michigan – The men of Michigan and their top-3 ranked defense welcome a one-dimensional Rutgers offense to Ann Arbor that has struggled to move the ball through the air. The Wolverines smother RU and hold the Jersey Boys under 9.5 points (-110).

3) Ohio State at Notre Dame – Is 3.5 points too many for Ohio State on the road this week? I think so; Notre Dame has a great defense and a future NFL quarterback. Notre Dame +3.5 (-110) should be the play. It’s the second and third teams in EPA, so getting points should feel like a gift.

4) Iowa at Penn State – This line has moved, but I still like Iowa +14.5. The White Out game is always tough but count on Iowa’s top 10 defense to keep them in this contest.

5) Maryland at Michigan State – Maryland is 2-1 to the over and has an offense led by Taulia Tagovailoa that has crazy firepower. Michigan State should rebound from their rough game against Washington and score on the below-average defense of Maryland. Take OVER 53.5 points (-110).

6) FAU at Illinois – FAU starting quarterback Casey Thompson is out for the remainder of the year, which is a major problem for this Florida Atlantic team that is 0-2 and averaging just 12 points per game against FBS opponents. Illinois cruises to a comfortable -13 (-110) cover over the Owls.

7) Minnesota at Northwestern – Both of these teams rank bottom-10 nationally in passing offense and Minnesota plays at one of the slowest paces in the nation. Don’t overthink this one and play the UNDER 39.5 (-112) points.

8) Akron at Indiana – It’s difficult to trust either of these teams. Akron isn’t great and got handled by Kentucky. Indiana has been up and down but looked great in the second half against Louisville. Hard to be committed to this one, but Indiana -16.5 (-115) is the play.

9) Louisiana Tech at Nebraska – Dangerous people lay the points with Nebraska. Consider us dangerous because the Cornhuskers should dominate the line of scrimmage and cover -19.5 (-110).

