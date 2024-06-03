B/R writers label Saints’ secondary as the team’s strength

Free agency and the NFL draft are behind us, so teams’ rosters are mostly complete for 2024. That prompted Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine and Kris Knox to identify the biggest strength of every NFC team as organized team activities ensue around the league. Once the strength was identified, Knox followed up with the key returning players, the biggest addition to the unit and a player to track in OTAs.

The New Orleans Saints’ secondary was labeled as the strength of the team. This should come as no surprise. This was the clear strength of the Saints in 2023, and Marcus Maye’s departure isn’t enough to drop the unit significantly. Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu and Paulson Adebo still make this unit a force to be reckoned with. Here’s more from Knox and Ballentine:

General manager Mickey Loomis wisely used a first-round pick on offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, but he came back in Round 2 to snag a first-round-caliber prospect in cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry was the 15th-ranked overall prospect on the B/R Scouting Department’s final draft board and has the traits needed to become a solid starter quickly. “His skills are undeniable and gives defensive coordinators the versatility to play multiple schemes,” Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. Fans will undoubtedly follow McKinstry’s development during OTAs and minicamps, but they should also keep an eye on undrafted safety Millard Bradford. The TCU product flashed some strong coverage skills in college (4 passes defended, 2 INTs in 2023) and could provide some additional depth behind Howden. As long as free-agent addition Chase Young can help improve the pass rush alongside Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan, New Orleans should have a top-10 pass defense in 2024.

The secondary is arguably the only unit on the team that commands a high level of belief and confidence from the fan base, but New Orleans wasn’t satisfied with rolling over last year’s talent. The Saints bolstered the unit by drafting McKinstry in the second round. He could compete with Alontae Taylor for the starting slot cornerback role as a rookie, but he has a lot of versatility.

Knox also highlighted undrafted rookie Millard Bradford as a player to watch during OTAs. The safety out of TCU could provide depth at the position. Maye’s replacement has yet to be solidified. Making an impression this offseason and preseason could get Bradford closer to that conversation.

