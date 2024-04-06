B/R writer argues Saints should trade down in 2024, stockpile draft picks for 2025

The New Orleans Saints have been stuck in NFL purgatory since the retirement of Drew Brees following the 2020 season. The team has gone 25-26 in that span, never finishing worse than 7-10 and never better than 9-8—including last year when it posted that record and earned the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

That draft position isn’t ideal for a team that is becoming desperate to find a proper heir to Brees’ throne. After striking out with the likes of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the front office attempted to take another veteran shortcut by signing Derek Carr last year.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he isn’t the right man to lead the Saints back to relevance. Even after a bounce-back 2023 season that saw him throw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, Carr still failed to take New Orleans to the playoffs. After a decade in the NFL, the 33-year-old has played in only two postseason games.

The Saints have to find a way to acquire a high-upside rookie who can eventually take over under center. It’s likely too pricy for the club to maneuver up the board this year—teams have been seeking a “historic haul” to trade out from the top spots—but it’s possible the Saints could put themselves in a better position to land the right prospect by trading back.

New Orleans’ brass shouldn’t shy away from a move down into the latter portion of the first round this year, a spot where it could try rolling the dice on Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. at a spot that makes more sense than No. 14.

The Saints would be wise to accept a package including 2025 picks as part of any trade back, giving the team a bigger influx of talent for a season in which their 2024 rookie prospect should be ready to usurp Carr as the starter.