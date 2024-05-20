B-R takes sectional, Hancock moves on

May 20—LOOGOOTEE — The Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings tennis team earned another tennis sectional championship on Friday at Loogootee; However, Washington High School fell just short with a loss to South Knox at Vincennes Lincoln.

Rain caused havoc with the schedule throughout the week at both sites and pushed bot championship matches back to Friday, however, Barr-Reeve was able to garner the 3-2 win over the Lions in Loogootee to move on to the Jasper Regional this week.

In the Loogootee match, the Lions won at No. 1 with Charolette Bames defeating Lanie Graber, 6-1, 6-4 and No. 3 Macy Knepp beating B-R's Brynlee Rollins 7-6, 6-0.

However, B-R was able to find three wins, as the No. 1 doubles squad of Alli Robinson and Claire Harrison downed Marley McAtee and Cora Cousley, 6-1 and 6-1. Brylee Fuhrman defeated Addy Lengacher, 6-1 and 6-2 in the second singles slot, and the No. 2 doubles team of Mariah Brunson and Anniston Kelso won the longest match of the night, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 over Ashlynn Gilbert and Kamila Wilson.

Washington fell 4-1 to South Knox, also on Friday. The Lady hatchets finished the year at 19-4, but will be sending Lacy Hancock forward into the individual tourney at Jasper.

Hancock picked up the lone Hatchet win over South Knox's Abigail Cunningham, 6-3 and 6-4. Hancock remains unbeaten in all matches throughout the current season.

At No. 2 singles, Hatchet Kenna Garland suffered her first defeat of the season, 6-1 and 6-2 to Alli Hayden. No. 3 Sophia Hill lost 6-4, 6-1.

In doubles play, WHS's Ryley Traylor and Lisset Santos, lost 6-0 and 6-2, while Brooklyn Whitehead and Elle Williams, 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

At the Jasper Regional, Barr-Reeve will play Jasper in their first match and Sullivan will play South Knox. Out of Evansville sectionals, Castle will play Gibson Southern and Memorial will play Mater Dei.