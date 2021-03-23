B/R suggests D.J. Fluker, Alex Okafor to Bills

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills don’t have glaring holes in their roster currently. Still, depth can be just as important.

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report pegged places every NFL team can still stand to improve upon as free agency moves forward. For the Bills, depth is highlighted in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

In helping Buffalo fill these concerns, B/R suggests two players for Buffalo to add: D.J. Fluker and Alex Okafor:

The Bills don’t have much to spend on free agents. As a matter of fact, they are about $2.2 million in the red against the salary cap.

General manager Brandon Beane will no doubt make a few moves to open up some cap space. But at this point, any free-agent deals will be low-end depth signings.

In that regard, the trenches are usually the way to go. Whether it’s a versatile veteran O-lineman like D.J. Fluker or an inexpensive defensive lineman like Alex Okafor, you can never have too much depth up front.

Fluker, an eight-year pro, could certainly be on the Bills’ radar if the price is right. He has experience playing at guard and tackle and Buffalo is widely-known to love versatility in players on the offensive line. With the Ravens last season, Pro Football Focus graded Fluker a solid 63.7 overall mark.

Between the two, the more interesting option is certainly Okafor. Some in Buffalo might remember his name.

During the end of the AFC title game with the Chiefs up on the Bills, a little bit of a fight broke out. That involved Josh Allen, Jon Feliciano and others on Buffalo’s side of things, and for Kansas City, Okafor was in the middle of it.

In a rotational role with the Chiefs last season, Okafor, 30, had three sacks. Is that enough production for the Bills front office to overlook that fight?

Related

Lee Smith pens thank you letter to Bills fans

Brandon Beane: Mitchell Trubisky took discount to join Bills

11 things to know about new Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky

Sammy Watkins to Bills unlikely, but says 'you never know'

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Bills were in running for Giants TE Kyle Rudolph

    Buffalo Bills were connected to New York Giants TE Kyle Rudolph.

  • Flames prank Senators' Filip Gustavsson after first NHL win by stealing game puck

    Not even puck thievery could ruin Filip Gustavsson's night.

  • Ade Ogundeji Pops Up With Highest Draft Projection Yet In Recent CBS Mock

    Read just a few mocks and position rankings, and it becomes clear most analysts view linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg as Notre Dame’s top two prospects in April’s draft. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso provided one in his recent seven-round mock draft. Defensive end Ade Ogundeji slid in as the No. 36 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins – ahead of Eichenberg among the eight Notre Dame players who appeared in the mock and behind only Owusu-Koramoah (No. 29 overall).

  • Rangers push Sabres’ nightmare losing streak to 14 games

    Despite Buffalo tying the game 3-3, the Rangers ultimately won 5-3.

  • Michael Brockers: Rams got trade calls from other teams, not just the Lions

    Michael Brockers says there were other options out there besides just the Lions.

  • Knee surgery puts Brooks Koepka’s Masters place in doubt

    Koepka went under the knife last week after suffering a dislocation and ligament damage.

  • Here's a fun Ryan Fitzpatrick story: He proposed to his wife at McDonald's

    Ryan Fitzpatrick recently told the story of how he proposed to his wife while he was a member of the Rams and it's a seriously good proposal story.

  • USC advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2007 with blowout of Kansas

    No. 6-seeded USC shot the ball better than it has all season from the perimeter, got scoring from up and down its rotation like it rarely has, jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead on No. 3 Kansas and only made it even more of a blowout in the second half while closing out an 85-51 win Monday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Ind. For the first time since 2007, the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16. More to the point, it's only the third time this program has advanced past the second round of the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (and now 68 teams), including an Elite Eight appearance in 2001 that is now also within reach of matching.

  • Yankees Takeaways from Monday's 4-0 loss to Phillies, including Justin Wilson exiting with injury

    The Yankees had a rough outing at the plate, as the offense stalled and let the Philadelphia Phillies grabbed a 4-0 win on Monday night.

  • DeVonta Smith not worried about difference between NFL and college

    Wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s size didn’t keep him from being a productive player at Alabama and he doesn’t see why it would hinder him in the NFL. Smith revealed on Monday that he weighs 170 pounds, which is about the same as he weighed while he was winning the Heisman Trophy last season. At the [more]

  • UK judge says newspaper can delay statement on Meghan case

    A British newspaper doesn’t have to run a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory until it has had the chance to challenge the order, a judge ruled Monday. The former Meghan Markle, 39, sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry. Judge Mark Warby ruled in Meghan’s favor last month.

  • Nick Williams agreed to pay cut with Lions

    Defensive tackle Nick Williams will be making less than originally expected with the Lions this season. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Williams has agreed to a pay cut with the team. His base salary for the coming season has dropped from $4.1 million to $1.25 million as a result. Williams has [more]

  • Almost P200-M in toll fees waived for medical frontliners in SMC-operated expressways

    San Miguel Corporation (SMC)-operated expressways have waived as much as P190.7 million worth of toll fees to medical frontliners. SMC, which manages the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway system (including the newly opened Skyway Stage 3); NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), said that a total of 10,402 medical frontliners—including doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, and other medical workers—are still benefiting from the “no toll fees” policy in support of medical frontliners during this time of pandemic. SMC president Ramon Ang said that the move expresses the company's gratitude to these brave, selfless individuals, and that their move to continue the free toll to them is their way to ease the everyday burden. “One year on and the fight against COVID-19 continues. In fact, with this recent surge in cases, our medical frontliners are again facing a difficult challenge, and their lives are again at higher risk,” Ang was quoted as saying. “We are so grateful to them, and proud that we have continued to help them and provide them this privilege of free toll fees for one whole year now. We hope that at least, it has lightened their burden, and that every day they go to work, they are reminded of how San Miguel and the whole country are grateful for their sacrifices,” he added. The no-toll collection to SMC is just part of the efforts extended last year. Aside from that, they also donated PCR testing machines and testing kits, fully-automated RNA extraction machines, high-flow cannula respiratory machines, temporary quarantine facilities, life insurance for front liners, personal protective equipment, disinfecting alcohol, and free fuel for shuttle services. “Even while our medical frontliners have already started received the vaccines, the threat of COVID-19 persists. It really falls on our collective shoulders to reduce the strain on our medical frontliners and workers. We can all do our part and contribute. For us, it’s through this program, and through our other initiatives that aim to keep our employees safe. Each of us can help out, just by following health protocols,” Ang noted. While it is giving back to society, SMC did not put its own employees on the sidelines. Among the measures that they have placed are the strict implementation of health protocols and limited work place hours, regular testing of employees through its own RT-PCR laboratory, and allotting a P1-billion budget to cover the vaccines for its 70,000-strong workforce. “While we wait for the life-saving vaccines to arrive for the rest of the population in the coming months, we need to be very vigilant in protecting ourselves and preventing an even bigger surge in cases,” Ang appealed. “These safety measures which we all know by now—wearing of masks, face shields, washing of hands, keeping social distance—are key to limiting the spread of the disease and keeping all of us healthy and safe,” he added. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV, San Miguel Corporation Also read: Close, open: Public perplexed over announcement of Skyway Stage 3 'closure' SMC: Closure needed to speed up completion of Skyway 3 ramps SMC banks on SLEX TR5, Pasig River Expressway as next game-changers

  • Fantasy hockey: One player to add in each category this week

    Josh Morrissey remains an underrated category stuffer in fantasy hockey, and the Jets blueliner has four chances to fill the stat sheet this week.

  • Contract details for Bills OL Jon Feliciano

    Buffalo Bills OL Jon Feliciano contract details in 2021 NFL free agency.

  • Navalny's allies call for major protest across Russia

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's allies on Tuesday called for a new massive protest across the country to demand his release from prison. The organizers claimed in a YouTube statement that the rally would the biggest that Russia has seen. “When the number of us is big enough, we will choose a convenient date and stage a peaceful march in all Russian cities,” said Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff who has lived abroad since 2019.

  • John Prine Live LP Featuring Roger Waters, Jim James Planned for Fall

    John Prine and Friends, recorded at Newport Folk Festival 2017, also features Justin Vernon, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius

  • Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas grief over scary tee shot at Players

    From his hospital bed, Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas the needle after JT's Players Championship victory.

  • Signing WR John Brown named best move of offseason for Raiders

    Signing WR John Brown named best move of offseason for Raiders

  • 4 things to know about new Jets TE Tyler Kroft

    Tyler Kroft is primarily known for being a blocking tight end, but there are a few other things to know about the Jets' newest player.