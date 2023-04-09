B/R suggests Colts should sign OT Donovan Smith

The Indianapolis Colts have been focusing on the 2023 NFL draft, but there are still a few names in free agency who might be able to help the roster for the upcoming season.

While the Colts may feel strongly about their tandem at offensive tackle in Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann, they do have a need to add some depth to the position.

Many, including us, are projecting the Colts to add some depth to the offensive tackle spots at some point throughout the draft. But Bleacher Report suggested they go after a veteran option in free agency as well.

Indianapolis Colts: Donovan Smith, OT On the other hand, the Colts need a starting left tackle. Donovan Smith is the best available after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith had a disappointing 2022 but is a respected veteran who could ease Indy’s presumed transition to a rookie quarterback.

Smith certainly should be on the team’s radar for a short-term option either as a starter or for swing tackle depth. He may not want to hold the latter role, but the market will ultimately dictate where he plays in 2023.

On 703 pass-blocking snaps, Smith allowed six sacks and 35 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Colts have a lot of faith in Raimann as the potential long-term starter at left tackle, and he showed plenty of promise down the stretch once he got comfortable in the starting role.

But they need to bring in some viable competition at left tackle both to push Raimann and in case they need someone with experience to step into the role.

