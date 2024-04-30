B/R shares 2024 NFL draft grades for Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been in a roster transition that has seen familiar faces depart and new ones arrive.

Facing a salary cap that the team was over entering this offseason, GM Brandon Beane steadily stewarded the transition to replace some of the team’s aging and pricier talent.

To add cost-effective younger talent at key positions, he turned his focus to the 2024 NFL Draft following additions in free agency, selecting 10 new players to join the team and compete for roster spots.

Following the draft, Bleacher Report shared their NFL Scouting Department’s 2024 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team.

In their valuations, they examine factors such as perceived value, positional value, team needs, and how said needs were addressed, as well as individual team strategies and franchise trajectories, and notable draft-day trades where applicable.

They also utilize the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s final 2024 prospect rankings as a guideline.

Here’s what B/R wrote about the Bills and their picks:

Buffalo Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman

Gilbert/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills traded down twice in the first round before ending up with the top selection on Day 2. The highlight of the series of moves was turning a fourth-round pick into a third-rounder.

Buffalo had traded its 2024 third-rounder for cornerback Rasul Douglas.

It ended up being a great decision by the Bills, as they still ended up with Florida State receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman was the fifth-ranked receiver on the B/R board and carried a legitimate first-round grade.

Coleman is a big (6’3″, 213 lbs), capable perimeter target who will help the Bills replace Stefon Diggs.

At the end of Round 2, Buffalo landed versatile Utah safety Cole Bishop. He was the 41st-ranked prospect on the B/R board and fills a need following Jordan Poyer’s departure and with Micah Hyde still unsigned.

Buffalo then used the third-round selection it gained from the Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 trade to add a promising interior defender in Duke’s DeWayne Carter. While Carter has some technical issues to sort through, his versatility should add a new dimension to the Bills’ defensive line rotation.

“Carter is scheme-versatile, as he can play as a 4i- or 5-technique in odd fronts or as a 3-technique in even fronts,” Holder wrote.

General manager Brandon Beane might have found some gems on Day 3 too. Running back Ray Davis can be a high-end complement to James Cook, while Sedrick Van Pran-Granger could develop into a long-term replacement for departed center Mitch Morse.

Beane and the Bills purged some expensive veteran talent early in the offseason. While this draft class might not make Buffalo better than it was a year ago, it should help ensure that the team is again the AFC East favorites.

It’s a formula that has worked well for the AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs over the past few seasons. Only time will tell if it pays off for the Bills as well. Regardless, credit Buffalo for adding picks, still finding a No. 1-caliber receiver, and finding solid value throughout the weekend.

Grade: B

The biggest takeaway here is that the Bills broke even per the grade analysis provided, but in time the potential exists to prove the grade should be higher.

In all reality, only time will tell what Buffalo has in the talent they drafted.

That being said, they effectively filled the holes on their roster and got younger and more affordable at key positions without any clear competitive dropoff.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire