B/R would like to see Bengals make a run at Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Cincinnati Bengals seem content at running back after shying away from the position in free agency and not adding to the spot until the mid-rounds of the draft with Chase Brown.

At least for now, Brown functions more as a complement to Mixon than outright replacement, especially with the big number of carries he handled in college (676).

Still, that won’t stop outside suggestions that range anywhere from adding lesser-known free agents to swinging for the proverbial fences by trading for Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals are one Henry landing spot suggested by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon:

Cincinnati Bengals: After June 1, the Super Bowl-or-bust Bengals save $10 million in salary-cap space by releasing veteran Joe Mixon. A one-for-one replacement with Henry would make a lot of sense as they bridge the gap to rookie fifth-round pick Chase Brown and/or 2019 sixth-rounder Trayveon Williams.

An important disclaimer — the Bengals come up because they are a bonafide contender, so a win-now move seems attractive. There are also only so many teams who would actually help the Titans move Henry given his cap hit in 2023 ($16.4 million), his age (nearly 30) and the devalued nature of the position.

Still, the Bengals aren’t likely to do something like this. They’ve given no hints Mixon will get cut, even despite the off-field issue, and they could have designated him as a post-June 1 cut at any time. Unless there is a player swap, they aren’t keen on giving up draft assets, either.

More likely, should Mixon somehow not be on the roster by opening day, is the team finds a capable producer at cut downs or on the waiver wire to pair with Brown and Trayveon Williams.

