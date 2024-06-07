B/R says the Saints are a perfect fit for David Bakhtiari

Former Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the free agent market, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox linked Bakhtiari to the New Orleans Saints in what he says would be a perfect marriage. Bakhtiari was once a consistent member of the All-Pro team year in and year out. He was the only offensive tackle to make All-Pro every year from 2016 to 2020.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed what once appeared to be a promising Hall of Fame career. The Saints have seen that story before. A torn ACL on Dec. 27, 2020 left a permanent impact on Bakhtiari’s left knee and he has only played 13 regular season games in three years since. The Saints’ situation at offensive tackle is fluid, specifically at left tackle. Rookie Taliese Fuaga is currently running with the starters at that position, and Trevor Penning is manning the starting right tackle spot.

That situation is in flux, and adding Bakhtiari at left tackle could bring a veteran presence that would benefit either of the young players. He would be a perfect insurance plan in case Penning has to move back to left tackle and doesn’t take a step up from last year. Bakhtiari could also start the year in case Fuaga still needs to get acclimated to his new position at the beginning of the year. One complication? His injury history and public criticism of artificial turf surfaces, which he’d be seeing a lot of inside the Caesars Superdome. That might be a turnoff during any talks about bringing him to New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire