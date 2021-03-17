B/R says Bills’ ‘best free agency move’ would be adding WR

Bleacher Report thinks that the Buffalo Bills should sign a wide receiver to improve their roster during free agency.

A receiver? Really? It actually does make sense beneath the surface.

While the Bills do have more pressing needs including holes to fill at cornerback and on the defensive line, Buffalo can’t just expect John Brown’s replacement will be easily found already on their roster.

Stefon Diggs is elite and Gabriel Davis showed promise, but neither guy is the deep-ball burner like Brown. That’s part of B/R’s reasoning as to why Buffalo should be in the market for a “second wave wide receiver” during free agency:

The win-now Buffalo Bills already (surprisingly) wrapped up starting linebacker Matt Milano. Milano, 26, was one of the top linebackers set to hit the market, and the Bills didn’t have a ton of wiggle room to make something work ($9 million in cap space). Buffalo also prioritized Daryl Williams, with nothing being more important than keeping budding superstar quarterback Josh Allen healthy. Now it’s on to other more minor problems, such as the wideout room without deep threat John Brown. He had only 52 targets last year yet averaged 13.9 yards per catch. A cheaper deep threat such as Willie Snead IV, John Ross III or Phillip Dorsett II could replace the production. No matter the name, Buffalo doesn’t have a ton of holes to fill, and its surrounding pieces are good. Retaining those two key free agents should provide a boon, and adding a playmaking wideout at a low cost would keep its draft options open.

Not having a lot of holes to fill is a great thing, and filling those as soon as possible is Brandon Beane’s policy. By the time each NFL Draft rolls around, the Bills general manager often expresses a desire to not have to “draft for need.”

But now this all depends on the price tag of Emmanuel Sanders.

On Tuesday, just as the B/R doctor ordered, the Bills reportedly signed Sanders to a one-year deal. Adding him to be exactly what the Bills lacked without Brown.

Story continues

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for any updates on Sanders.

Related