B-R runs well at Princeton

Apr. 9—PRINCETON — Barr-Reeve had 20 athletes from the boys and girls track and field teams perform in the Princeton Tri-State Spring showcase this past weekend.

"There were over 30 schools represented in the southern part of the state. It was a cold night and B-R athletes performed very well with the best athletes in southern Indiana. This meet looked a lot like what our regional meet will look like in May," said B-R coach Jodi Knepp.

On the ladies' side we had two athletes make podium. Elle Knepp was firs in the 100h (:16.11) and holds the meet record that she previously set last year (:15.72) She was also first in the 300h where she broke her meet record from last year with a new time of (48.36) and made podium in the Long Jump (16'3.5") with a third place finish. She came away with a fourth place finish in High Jump. Mya Raber also finished second on the podium in the 100h (:17.17) this was a new personal record for her as well.

On the boys' side, B-R had two athletes make podium. Kaden Buse was first in the 400m (:50.49) where he broke his previous 400m record set last year. Buse also competed in the 200m with a 5th-place finish and the 100m with a ninth-place finish. Paxton Traylor had two podium finishes where he was third in the 1600 (4:39.28) with a new personal record and he was also third in the 800m (2:04.20) with a new PR.

Also competing for the Vikings were Madison Senne in the 400m with a fourth place finish and a new PR (1:04.96) and she was seventh in the 800m and new BR (2:35.84), Katie Raber was 11th in the 100h and 9th in the 300h (54.94) with a season best time. Emily Wagler was 11th in the 800m and 11th in the 1600m (6:10.02) with a season best run. Claire Raber was 12th in the 100m. Allie Knepp was 13th in the 3200 (13:39.61) with a season best and Emma Salmon was 14th in the 3200m run. Katelyn Stevens was ninth in Shot Put. Olivia Nonte was 12th in Discus and Kennedy Sinnott was 14th in Discus.

Isaac Brigeman competed in the 100m with a season best run (:12.67) and was 13th overall. Tye Thompson competed in the 200m with a 15th. Pierce Yoder competed in the 3200 (10:01) with a personal record and a fifth-place finish. He also competed in the 1600 with a 15th Place Finish. Pacey Allbright competed in the Long Jump-12th place and 200m-16th place. Dawson Fitch competed in Shot Put-15th place and Discus-15th Place. Yadier Victoriono competed in Discus — 10th place.

"The weather was not ideal but the kids competed very well in not such great conditions. We run at Wood Memorial in a quad meet on Tuesday night and at North Knox Invite on Friday night," said coach Jodi Knepp.