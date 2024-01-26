B/R picks the 3 biggest priorities for the Saints this offseason

The Saints are heading into a make or break season with an aging team and a coach who is on the hot seat. If things don’t work in 2024, New Orleans will likely hit the reset button. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton has identified the priorities this offseason for the Saints to achieve the desired success.

Let’s look at his first point. The first priority is hiring an offensive coordinator to get the best out of Derek Carr. This is the number one most important decision of the offseason. New Orleans can’t go through next year with the same issues offensively. Carr has a reputation of struggling in his first year in a system. No one can afford that trend to continue. The team will struggle, Dennis Allen will be fired and in turn so will the new offensive coordinator.

The second priority is getting creative with more salary cap gymnastics. This is simple. The Saints are over the cap by more than $80 million and can’t go into the offseason that way. This is regular so it’s almost just something to document opposed to worrying about it. They always get it done and typically without much loss on the roster.

And the last thing Bleacher Report suggests is finding a way to reunite Carr with his old Raiders teammate Hunter Renfrow. While it sounds good on paper to reunite the pair, it doesn’t feel necessary. Renfrow’s usage and production have plummeted over the last two seasons. Gaining talent in the trenches is a greater priority than adding a receiver. If the Saints do add a receiver, they shouldn’t be dead-set on adding Renfrow. He may not be available until after June 1, so this gives the Saints all of free agency and the draft to view other options.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire