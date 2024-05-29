B/R outlines trade package sending Justin Jefferson to Bengals

One of the wilder trade ideas for Cincinnati Bengals has been the longshot suggestion that they find a way to go out and get Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.

In the mostly agreed-upon-as-impossible scenario, that would help the Bengals reunite the LSU trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Jefferson.

What might the impossibility cost?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine put together several possible trade packages for Jefferson and listed the Bengals as giving up first and third-round picks, as well as Tee Higgins:

However, trading for one of the game’s best wide receivers and extending one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league are two different things. Teaming up Jefferson and Chase would be one of the all-time great pairings.

The writeup goes on to admit that the Bengals giving up Higgins to acquire a receiver who would cost even more money on an extension would be the biggest hurdle here.

Still, it’s useful to have a look at what such a deal might cost, right? And given the way the Bengals value draft picks and the minimal chance they think a long-term deal with Higgins is still possible, it’s more proof that Jefferson coming to the Bengals won’t happen.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire