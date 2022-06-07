B/R mock trade has Sixers moving Matisse Thybulle to Nuggets in 4-team deal

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into what is expected to be a critical offseason for them, they will have to decide how to best improve the roster around their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. After falling to the Miami Heat in the semifinals, the Sixers could definitely use some sort of upgrade to their bench.

With that being said, all eyes are on Tobias Harris being a guy who is a likely candidate to be moved in the 2022 offseason. However, there is another player who could garner trade attention and that is Matisse Thybulle.

The defensive stud out of Washington finished up his third season as one of the elite defensive players in the league again, but he is still a non-factor on the offensive end and a mock trade from Bleacher Report has Philadelphia moving him in a 4-team deal. The other three teams include the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The trade from B/R

Denver Nuggets Receive: Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Zeke Nnaji, Kenrich Williams, No. 30 pick

Chicago Bulls: Furkan Korkmaz (into Daniel Theis trade exception), 2023 second-round pick (via Philadelphia, second-most favorable from Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte or Philly), 2026 second-round pick (via OKC, top-55 protection)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: No. 21 pick

B/R on why the Sixers do this deal

Philly shouldn’t flinch. It’s surrendering some defense but bolstering its versatility. Kenrich Williams is extremely plug-and-play at both ends, and Zeke Nnaji is a rock-solid floor-spacer and major upgrade to the backup-big rotation—especially if the Sixers can steal minutes with him at the 5. The No. 30 pick is gravy and gives the Sixers two first-rounders with which they can fiddle. Moving Furkan Korkmaz’s $5 million salary into Chicago’s Daniel Theis TPE also makes Philly $2.5 million cheaper. And as Bryan Toporek unpacked for Forbes, every dollar counts as team president Daryl Morey attempts to re-sign James Harden (player option) while unlocking access to the bigger MLE and the bi-annual exception.

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

This looks like a deal just to shed Thybulle’s salary more than anything. It makes sense considering what they have to take care of with James Harden in the offseason, but the real worry would be Thybulle all of a sudden blossoming his offensive game elsewhere and becoming that legitimate 3-and-D player.

With that being said, Nnaji would be a big help as a backup big man to Joel Embiid as he shot 46.3% from deep for the Nuggets in the 2021-22 season. He would give the team quality depth as would Williams who isn’t the best shooter, but he is more of an all-around player out on the floor.

The No. 30 pick would be another asset in the war chest for Morey to use in a possible trade.

