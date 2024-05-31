B/R lists Trent Brown as possible Bengals cut candidate

Given his absence at Cincinnati Bengals OTAs right now, it’s a little easy to forget about new right tackle Trent Brown.

On paper, Brown still projects to be the starting right tackle by Week 1, given his resume and the obvious need in front of Joe Burrow.

But is there a chance first-rounder Amarius Mims can push for the starting job this summer and put Brown’s roster spot in jeopardy?

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon recently listed every team’s best player who could still be cut this summer and highlighted this while naming Brown:

Given the offensive line’s recent struggles in front of Joe Burrow, the Bengals figure to keep as much depth as possible up front. Nevertheless, they picked Amarius Mims in the first round and could prioritize younger backups if Mims beats out Brown at right tackle.

Given Mims’ struggles to stay on the field in college, the team would probably like if he spent a year learning from Brown and Orlando Brown Jr. before promoting him to starter.

Still, if Brown shows up and underperforms, there’s an unlikely scenario where the team keeps versatile backups like D’Ante Smith and Jackson Carman instead, sure.

Either way, given Brown’s recent struggles with staying on the field, too, there’s a chance Mims does get some starter’s snaps next season regardless.

