B/R explains Bengals’ nightmare draft scenario

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t feel like a team that can go very wrong in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

Part of that is due to the draft class being strong in areas of need for the team. Some of it is the way the front office found at least stop-gap solutions for most of the roster’s major needs.

But it’s a matter of perspective and when asked to name every NFL team’s nightmare scenario, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon dials in on the offensive line:

Cincinnati Bengals: When they’re on the clock in the No. 18 spot, primo offensive linemen Fashanu, JC Latham, Troy Fautanu and Taliese Fuaga are all gone.

It would be pretty disappointing for the Bengals to miss on one of the top tackles in a deep class, no doubt.

If there’s a saving grace in this scenario, though, it’s that the team boasts four picks in the top 100, courtesy of the extra third-rounder due to Jessie Bates’ departure. They could pivot to the defensive line or a weapon for Joe Burrow, then draft a developmental tackle in Round 2 or later with Trent Brown the immediate starter at right tackle, anyway.

If nothing else, the Bengals have afforded themselves some flexibility — that’s why a recent mock draft simulation has them taking a cornerback in Round 1.

