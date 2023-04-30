B/R correctly predicted Anthony Richardson to Colts last July

The Indianapolis Colts have essentially been a veteran quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2018. It’s about time they make an actual investment in finding a young quarterback.

The trade for Matt Ryan essentially guarantees he will be on the roster for the next two seasons. His $35.2 million cap hit in 2023 is fully guaranteed in what will be his age-38 season.

That essentially gives the Colts two years to find a young quarterback they believe in.

It also guarantees if they take a quarterback in the 2023 draft, they will have a year to allow him to learn the system and how to be a pro.

That’s the kind of scenario that could be perfect for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

At this point, there’s a lot of projection for Richardson. He’s 6’4″, 235 pounds and runs the ball with force on designed runs. Essentially, he’s a fullback with a cannon arm.

He’s going to have to learn how to hone those tools into being an efficient quarterback. Splitting time with Emory Jones, Richardson threw six touchdowns to five interceptions and completed just 59 percent of his passes.

Jones transferred to Arizona State, paving the way for Richardson to take over as the starter and prove he belongs in the Round 1 conversation.