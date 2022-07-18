B/R: Cody Ford is squarely on Bills’ roster bubble

Things have not gone well for Cody Ford with the Buffalo Bills. Even Bleacher Report can see that from a mile away.

B/R named seven NFL veteran players that are squarely on their team’s roster bubble as 2022 training camp approaches. Ford’s name is found.

First, here’s how B/R explains the Ford selection:

Offensive line depth is always important, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. At some point, you have to start considering an offensive lineman as a liability, though. Cody Ford is in that territory with the Buffalo Bills. He’s been given opportunities to catch on as both a tackle and guard but hasn’t done enough to continue to get those chances. According to Sports Info Solutions, Ford had the worst blown block percentage of anyone on the team with at least 250 snaps. PFF agreed that his play wasn’t up to par. He earned a paltry 46.4 grade from their analysts despite only giving up two sacks. Whether it’s been guard or tackle, the 25-year-old has been a turnstile and weak link. The Bills have acknowledged this with their moves this season. They bolstered the interior of the offensive line with the additions of Rodger Saffold, David Quessenberry and Greg Mancz. With just $4.875 million in cap space, the Bills could use the $1.5 million they would save by parting ways with Ford.

For some, it could be a surprise to see Ford appearing on such a list. In a blink of the eye, Ford is no longer a youthful prospect for the Bills, he’s entering his fourth year in Buffalo and time is almost up for up.

Ford, a second-round pick of the Bills in 2019 after Buffalo traded up for him, has never firmly cerement his roster position. He has started 29 games in his career but never found that consistency the team had once hoped for–Which is similar to his status on the roster this offseason.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did say earlier this spring Ford has a fresh slate in 2022 with the addition of new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

The Bills then went to sign veteran offensive line depth, even as recently as at minicamp with Greg Van Roten.

Not great signs.

Ford has to show he’s worth a roster spot this summer.

