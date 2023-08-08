B/R: Buffalo Bills likely to disappoint in 2023

The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams in the NFL that pundits and fans alike expect them to make it to the playoffs in 2023, at the very least.

While Buffalo plans to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season, some believe that the Bills will fall short of their expectations.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, said that Buffalo is one of five teams in the league named that are most likely to disappoint this upcoming season. As shown in the article, the Bills’ over/under for wins in 2023 is 10.5. It seems like B/R expects Buffalo to struggle during the season.

History seems to favor the Bills as over the past four seasons, Buffalo is 47-18 and has won at least 10 games in each of those campaigns. More to the point, the Bills have made it to the playoffs each of the past four years, but have had varied levels of success in the postseason.

Here’s why B/R believes that Buffalo will disappoint next season:

“The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most consistent teams over the last half-decade and entered each of the last few seasons as one of the Super Bowl favorites, but they’ve underwhelmed down the stretch and failed to break through in each of them. After making just a single AFC Championship Game appearance in five postseason trips since ending a 17-year playoff drought in 2017, the Bills could be sliding back toward irrelevance soon. While they still have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen, the rest of the roster is starting to show its age and may soon sharply decline. The defense is relying on numerous players on the wrong side of 30, including star safety duo Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Top edge-rusher Von Miller is entering his age 34 campaign and is in danger of a drop-off, especially after his 2022 season was cut short with an ACL tear. Miller isn’t the only key Buffalo defender who has been dealing with serious injuries, as star corner Tre’Davious White has been sidelined for 17 games over the last two years.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire