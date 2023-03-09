Hail to the victors: Rutgers basketball dominates in the second half in win over Michigan
Rutgers basketball pulled off a huge win on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers basketball pulled off a huge win on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Michigan Wolverines basketball in 2023 Big Ten tournament game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Rutgers.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could be out for four to six weeks after suffering an ankle sprain before Wednesdays game, according to a report.
The Warriors weren't the only ones confused by Jordan Poole's technical foul in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jimmy Butler surprised former Chicago Bulls teammate Pau Gasol at his Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday.
D'Angelo Russell was playing well for the Lakers until an injury temporarily derailed his return to the team. He's eager to help the playoff push.
Steve Kerr discussed how Jordan Poole's changing role with Golden State has been tough on the young guard.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Amari Bailey scores a career-high 26 points as UCLA overcomes a sluggish start in a comeback win over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
A month ago, Adam Thielen acknowledged that the Vikings might be moving on from him entering 2023 given his large cap hit. As the new league year approaches, that’s looking a little more likely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Thursday that there’s a “real possibility” the Vikings will “part ways” with Thielen in the coming [more]
The Horned Frogs will attempt to win the Big 12 tournament without a key piece
Something called the “trampoline effect” has Rory McIlroy on the rebound and grieving his former partner. Boy, he is missing the driver which carried him back to world No 1, but which he felt forced to split with two tournaments ago because of the fears that the club had suddenly become illegal.
Not even a double-double by James Wiseman could break the Detroit Pistons out of their funk, as 19 turnovers brought on a 113-103 loss to Charlotte.
Here’s what you need to know as the Sacramento Kings prepare to play the New York Knicks in a nationally televised game on TNT.
The Jets would like to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner would like that to happen. Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals [more]
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
Upsets have jumbled the teams at the top and created questions for the committee about No. 1 seeds, as well as what to do about LSU, how to slot in all the Big Ten talent and how many bubble teams can make the field.
Patrick Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting in Wednesday's victory over the Nuggets, consistently making aggressive reads that pleased his teammates and coaches.
Houston and Kansas will almost assuredly appear on the top line on Selection Sunday. After that, it likely depends on how this conference tournament week plays out.
American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players Championship while world number three Rory McIlroy toiled in the rough at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.- McIlroy struggles - McIlroy the world number three, struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a four-over-par 76.
Which Kings player is the victory beam's biggest stan?