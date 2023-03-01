Report: Colts to hire Cam Turner as QBs coach
The Colts are reportedly hiring Cam Turner as the new QBs coach.
At last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ferrari rubbished Italian media reports that team principal Mattia Binotto was to be replaced with Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur. Just two weeks later, Binotto was out of the door after nearly 18 years at Ferrari and within two weeks of that Vasseur was confirmed as his replacement.
With the NFL Combine starting, here are three Jets-related topics to look out for.
John Fox, who led Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl, will be the most senior member on the Detroit Lions' defensive staff.
Everything you need to know about Kansas State’s Wednesday night game against Oklahoma, including a score prediction.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the latest NFL news before taking a look at five receivers who had better seasons than you think in 2022 (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
In their final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Jalen Wilson and fellow Kansas senior Kevin McCullar Jr. not only kept the hardscrabble Jayhawks in front of Texas Tech most of the night but made the play that sealed the win.
Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza says his goal is to win the starting job out of spring but his mindset is on getting better.
The Yankees managed just five hits on Tuesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing the game 12-0.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss one of the picks in Charles' latest 2023 NFL mock draft: Alabama QB Bryce Young to the Indianapolis Colts. Charles and Jori discuss the potential fit, what a Bryce Young-led offense could look like in year one under new head coach Shane Steichen and what the Colts could accomplish over the next few years if Young plays to his potential.
The Warriors turned back the clock and sent a message to the rest of the league in their comeback win over the Blazers.
The NFL's longtime turf guru offered a blunt assessment as to what went wrong at the Super Bowl.
Down by 23 in the second quarter, the Warriors made an incredible comeback and ended up routing the Trail Blazers.
Jonathan Kuminga got Chase Center on its feet after throwing down an epic dunk in the third quarter against the Blazers.
General manager John Lynch said he does not expect the 49ers to be able to re-sign right tackle Mike McGlinchey as a free agent.
Mike McDaniel, speaking at the NFL Combine, discusses his coaching staff (including Danny Crossman), Skylar Thompson as QB2 and Byron Jones' comments.
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch addressed why he might need to further explore the 49ers' quarterback options.
On Monday, the Commanders unceremoniously brought their Carson Wentz era to an end by releasing the quarterback. With head coach Ron Rivera making it clear in recent weeks that he plans to have Sam Howell begin the offseason program as the team’s QB1, it seemed like only a matter of time before Wentz was cut. [more]
Mac Jones and the Patriots need more offensive firepower. Could they find it in free agency? While the 2023 class of wide receivers isn't elite, there still are several players who should be on New England's radar come mid-March.