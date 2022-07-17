B/R: Brandon Jones is Dolphins’ ‘best-kept secret’

The fact Miami Dolphins made one of the biggest splash moves of the offseason in trading for star wideout Tyreek Hill is hardly a secret. But there’s another fact about the Dolphins that many casual fans don’t realize—Miami has quietly gone about putting together a stout defense to go along with that new offensive firepower.

And box safety Brandon Jones is an underrated component of that defense.

In addition to amassing 79 total tackles last year and adding an interception, Jones tallied five sacks. That number ranked fourth on the Dolphins, but it led every defensive back in the entire National Football League.

Jones may have already established himself as one of the best blitzing safeties in the league, but he told reporters at OTAs that his goal in 2022 is to become known as a more complete safety.

“My goal is to obviously kind of branch away from being labeled as this guy can only blitz, this guy can’t cover, this guy can’t do this,” Jones said. “Just trying to be and find the best way for me that I could be well rounded.”

Even if Jones achieves that goal, it isn’t likely that he would receive the sort of press as Jamal Adams of the Seahawks or Derwin James of the Chargers.

But he could have a similar impact for Miami—for a fraction of Adams’ salary.