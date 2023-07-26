B/R: Bills’ biggest reason for optimism heading into training camp is Josh Allen

With 2023 training camp underway for rookies heading into the NFL this season, Buffalo Bills veterans will begin their camp on Wednesday.

Despite the addition of talent Buffalo made this offseason, the Bills’ biggest reason for optimism heading into this upcoming season is someone who hasn’t new to the team at all according to Bleacher Report.

B/R named every NFL team’s biggest reason for positive thoughts heading into training camp. Buffalo’s is none other than star quarterback Josh Allen. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2022 season in which he led the Bills to a 13-3 record while being selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

At this point, with Allen at the helm, Buffalo will most likely make the playoffs again, but will try to be the best team that represents the AFC in the Super Bowl next season. The Bills have added players like running back Damien Harris and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid to make Allen’s job easier.

Here’s how B/R explains selecting Allen:

There are several reasons for Buffalo Bills fans to be optimistic about the upcoming campaign. Buffalo is coming off a 13-win season and has made the playoffs for four straight years. The Bills have also added intriguing pieces like running back Damien Harris and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. However, quarterback Josh Allen is still the straw that stirs the offensive drink, and as long as he’s healthy, the Bills will have a chance to win just about any game. Since Allen made the Pro Bowl jump in 2020, he’s remained among the league’s best and most exciting quarterbacks. Arguably the top dual-threat in the league, Allen can attack defenses with his arm or his legs, and he’s been remarkably durable along the way. This past season, Allen made his second Pro Bowl appearance after finishing with 4,283 passing yards, 762 rushing yards and 42 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. Will Buffalo finally outlast teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason? Will Allen finally break through and win the MVP award? We don’t know, but fans should be eager to learn the answers.

Will Buffalo finally outlast teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason? Will Allen finally break through and win the MVP award? We don’t know, but fans should be eager to learn the answers.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire